Explore and Learn About Baghdad’s History in Assassin’s Creed Mirage Feature

Basim first appeared in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and he was a pivotal character in helping Eivor become an assassin. This year, players will get to play as young Basim and how he was first introduced into the world of The Hidden One, the precursor to the Assassin Order. Today, Ubisoft has announced that it is teaming up with renowned institutions for its “History of Baghdad” feature in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and it will include images from the David Collection, the Institut du monde arabe (IMA), The Khalili Collections, and Shangri La Museum of Islamic Art, Culture & Design.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is an upcoming game from the Assassin’s Creed universe, and with the “History of Baghdad” feature, players will get a better understanding of Baghdad’s history. The interactive journey makes for an exciting learning experience, and previous Assassin’s Creed games had the Free Discovery Tour Modes including Assassin’s Creed Origins, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Players were able to learn more about Ancient Egypt, Greece, and the Viking Age by controlling an avatar across the respective country.

The upcoming game recreates Baghdad, and the “History of Bagdad” feature will have players discovering sixty-six historical sites, each with its own categories: Art & Science; Beliefs and Daily Life; Court Life; Economy; and Government. Images will complement the historical information courtesy of museums and institutions like The David Collection, the Institut du monde arabe (IMA), The Khalili Collections, and Shangri La Museum of Islamic Art, Culture & Design.

The David Collection is a museum in Copenhagen with collections of Islamic art. In “History of Baghdad,” its collection includes the ivory-carved Casket with gilt-bronze fittings. The Institut du monde arabe in Paris (IMA) has one object featured in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the Ruby Lustre Bowl.

Professor Sir Nasser D. Khalili has collected a lot of treasured pieces, and one of his collections featured is the Planispheric Astrolabe from the Khalili Collections.

The Blown Glass Jar with Trailed Zigzag Decoration will be showcased, thanks to the Shangri La Museum of Islamic Art, Culture & Design in Honolulu.

Here’s the list of advisors who helped recreate Baghdad in Assassin’s Creed Mirage along with the “History of Baghdad” feature:

Dr Glaire Anderson, expert in Islamic art, and the Digital Lab for Islamic Visual Culture & Collections of the University of Edinburgh

Dr Vanessa Van Renterghem, specialist of medieval Baghdad

Dr Ali Olomi, Scholar of Islamic History

Dr Raphaël Weyland, expert of Islamic history who joined Ubisoft for the game’s creation



Assassin’s Creed Mirage is developed by Ubisoft Bordeaux, with help from Ubisoft Belgrade, Ubisoft Bucharest, Ubisoft Craiova, Ubisoft Kyiv, Ubisoft Montréal, Ubisoft Montpellier, Ubisoft Odessa, Ubisoft Philippines, Ubisoft Quebec, Ubisoft Shanghai, Ubisoft Singapore, and Ubisoft Sofia.

The game is set in ninth-century Baghdad at the peak of its Golden Age. The narrative-driven action adventure will have an updated take on parkour, stealth, and assassinations gameplay that the series is known for.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be released worldwide on October 12, 2023, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Luna, and PC via Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store.