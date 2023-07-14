Assassin’s Creed Mirage Is Getting a Haptic System Where You Get to Feel the Impact

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the next title from the Assassin’s Creed franchise, and players will get to play as young Basim, who appeared in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Today, OWO, in partnership with Ubisoft, has announced that it is creating a haptic system for Assassin’s Creed Mirage where you can feel what Basim is feeling as he parkours and fights in 861 Baghdad.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage follows Basim as a young street thief in Baghdad, and he’ll be recruited by the Hidden Ones, the precursor to the Assassin Brotherhood. Players will feel different sensations as they control Basim, from the feeling of impact to parkour and other exclusive sensations.

The OWO Haptic Gaming System will include the exclusive ACM Edition skin, inspired by Basim’s outfit.

It will first be available on OWO’s official website and at retailers at a later date as a bundle that includes the Assassin’s Creed Mirage game. It will be compatible with the PC and console versions of the game.

“By leveraging OWO’s groundbreaking technologies and expertise, we are able to immerse players in the world, sounds and sensations of Assassin’s Creed Mirage in an innovative and enhanced way. We can’t wait for our players to discover and enjoy the coming-of-age story of Basim with the power of OWO”, Fabian Salomon, Lead Producer at Ubisoft Bordeaux.

“We are excited to unveil our strategic partnership between Ubisoft and OWO. This dynamic alliance merges the immersive gameplay of Ubisoft’s world-class video games with the cutting-edge technological prowess of OWO. It is an incredible opportunity for OWO to collaborate with a publisher such as Ubisoft. We are proud to have Assassin’s Creed Mirage in our game portfolio and we can’t wait for players to start feeling the game. Together, we are on a mission to reshape the gaming landscape and push the boundaries of interactive entertainment.” affirmed Jose Fuertes, Founder and CEO at OWO.

About Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Synopsis: In this pivotal moment of History, players will become Basim Ibn Is’haq, a young thief with a mysterious past who joins the Hidden Ones in Alamut on a quest for answers. Basim will be voiced by two talented actors: Lee Madjoub for the VO and Eyad Nassar for the Arabic version, as Assassin’s Creed: Mirage is the first Assassin’s Creed game to release worldwide with full Arabic localization, including text and voice. They are joining the incredible Mirage cast with Shohreh Aghdashloo, who will voice Roshan, Basim’s mentor in the Hidden Ones.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will launch worldwide on October 12, 2023, for the PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Amazon Luna