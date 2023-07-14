The Little Mermaid and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Coming to San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Disney and Marvel will be celebrating the release of The Little Mermaid and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on Digital and Blu-ray at San Diego Comic-Con 2023. Fans will get to experience the first official sing-along of The Little Mermaid screening and meet Guardians of the Galaxy’s Cosmo the Space Dog via the official pawtography signing at the Marvel Booth.

Check out the full information below.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid

WHAT:

Disney’s The Little Mermaid, visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall’s live-action retelling of the Oscar®-winning animated musical classic, will screen at Comic-Con as a special sing-along edition! Fans can raise their voices to the music from multiple Academy Award® winner Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman, who together won two Oscars for the music in the animated The Little Mermaid, and new lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Guests of all ages will also receive a limited-edition collector’s item that will be exclusively available first at SDCC. Costumes and tails encouraged!

Disney’s The Little Mermaid will be available on Digital July 25 and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray September 19.

WHEN:

Sunday, July 23 | 12:45-2:45 p.m.

WHERE:

Room 6BCF

Marvel Studios’ Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

WHAT:

Fans of Marvel Studios’ Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 can meet Cosmo The Space Dog, the Labrador who possesses enhanced intelligence and psionic abilities, at the Marvel booth. Jackson the Fire Dog will be cosplaying as everyone’s favorite telepathic pup and will participate in an official pawtograph signing.

Marvel Studios’ Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 is now available on Digital and will be released on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on August 1.

WHEN:

Saturday, July 22 | 11-11:30 a.m.

WHERE:

Marvel Booth 2329