Godzilla Merchandise Stomps at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Godzilla, the monster of all monsters, will be making a “pit-stomp” at San Diego Comic-Con that will include huge-sized exclusive merchandise and more in collaboration with IDW Publishing, Mondo, and Super 7. Toho International, the Japanese studio’s U.S.-based subsidiary, has revealed that fans will get to have fun with the monster all week long.

Check out the details for Godzilla merchandise below:

Super 7

Toho ReAction Figure – Godzilla 1954 Train Biter [Penn-Plax]

Toho ReAction Figures Wave 4 (Glow)

Toho Retro Masks – Toho Masks W1 – Hedorah (Yellow)

Toho T-Shirts – Rodan Logo; Toho T-Shirts – Bloody Godzilla

Toho Ultimates! – Godzilla 1989 (Comic Book – Thirsty For Blood)

Mondo

These items will be available exclusively at the Mondo SDCC booth:

SDCC exclusive variant Biollante Soft Vinyl – Green Glitter ($135)

INVASION OF ASTRO-MONSTER Linoleum Block Print Poster by Attack Peter (20” x 30”) ($100)

SDCC online exclusives include:

Rodan Soft Vinyl – Cherry Blossom Glow in the Dark ($125)

SpaceGodzilla Soft Vinyl – Cherry Blossom Glow in the Dark ($150)

IDW Publishing

Godzilla: Here There Be Dragons #1 convention exclusive cover variant. From Frank Tieri and Inaki Miranda, the team behind Old Lady Harley ($20)

San Diego Comic-Con will be held from July 20 to July 23 at the San Diego Convention Center.