JayzTwoCents & iBUYPOWER Bringing Large Tech Yard Sale to SoCalTech Fair

iBUYPOWER + HYTE and tech creator Jason Langiven, aka JayzTwoCents, have teamed up for the inaugural SoCalTech Fair, a 2-day event that brings together SoCal tech creators, brands, and new gear. Held on May 3 and 4, brands participating include ASUS and Corsair and creators include Bitwit, Austin Evans, Trisha Hershberger, and more. The event was made for gamers and tech enthusiasts and will include event merchandise, raffles, exclusive activities, hands-on demos, food, drink, and a large tech yard sale for cheap!

“My idea for this, like I’ve already said, this is intended to be a very Renfair style,” JayzTwoCents said in a recent YouTube video. “What I mean by that, it’s meant to be able to go there, maybe buy some stuff, listen to some music, get some food. But also if you’re not there to buy anything, but you just want to experience a community, like a bunch of tech enthusiasts in one spot, kind of enjoying positivity rather than all the negative **** going around. That’s the idea with that.”

There’s also a handy guide for those attending, which you can check out here. https://ibuypower.notion.site/SOCALTECH-FAIR-2025-1d745451f18a8001b8c1e19f70c0b572

Here are the SoCalTech Fair experiences to check out:

· “Tower of Power” motherboard stacking competition presented by Linus Media Group

· PC Speed Building Challenge Presented by Intel

· RaceJayzCar! Sim Rig Challenge Presented by GTR Sim

· Partner Experiences, including:

Pulsar Gaming Gears’ “Boomer or Bust” gaming reaction time challenge

#AMDCares Trade-In Program, where attendees can trade in ANY CPU in ANY Condition to receive a free AMD Ryzen 7 9700X and ASUS B650 Motherboard (while supplies last)

Hall of Tech x HYTE’s “Yassification Station”, where attendees can learn how to create and learn about decorating PC builds with various themes to choose from on-site

Panels, presentations, and meet & greet sessions include JayzTwoCents, Austin Evans and BitWit. There will be free-play sim-racing game stations and PC stations to check out the latest video games.

Discounted sales from iBUYPOWER and HYTE’s product inventory will be discounted, along with having event-exclusive merchandise.

SoCalTech Fair tickets are now available for $20 for single-day passes on Eventbrite at https://ibp.gg/SoCalTechFair. The location will be held at 13164 East Temple Avenue, City of Industry, CA 91746.