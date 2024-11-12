A24 to Produce Samurai Epic, Bushido, with Director Hiro Murai

A24 has announced today that it is working on a new samurai epic, Bushido, with Hiro Murai, marking the director’s feature debut. The film is a collaboration with A24, Square Peg and 2AM, with the former financing and producing the original samurai film.

Murai (Atlanta, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Station Eleven) is a renowned music video director and filmmaker, and he will be directing and producing the film with Henry Dunham serving as writer and producer.

Producing under the Square peg banner are Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen, with Julia Oh, Christine D’Souza Gelb and David Hinojosa for 2AM.

Not much is known about the upcoming film, but A24 describes it as a “high-stakes action film set against the backdrop of feudal Japan.)

Murai’s credits include executive producing and directing Amazon’s Mr. and Mirs Smith, executive producing FX’s The Bear, executive producing Atlanta, directing seven episodes of Atlanta: Robbin’ Season, and directing episodes of HBO’s Barry. He also collaborated with Childish Gambino on “This Is America,” which has over 795 million views on YouTube.

Square Peg and A24 have worked together on Hereditary, Midsommar, and Dream Scenario. They were both working together on upcoming projects including Death of a Unicorn, starring Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega; Eddington, featuring Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, and Emma Stone; The Drama with Zendaya and Robert Pattinson; and Primetime with Robert Pattinson expected to star.

2AM has collaborated with A24 on Bodies Bodies Bodies and Past Lives. They are working on Babygirl starring Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson and Antonio Banderas; and Celine Song’s follow-up feature Materialists, starring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal.