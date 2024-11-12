Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Teaser Trailer

The teaser trailer is Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is here, and Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt. In Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Hunt and the IMF team are confronted by a new threat known as The Entity, a rogue AI capable of predicting probable futures and bypassing cyber-security.

The teaser trailer doesn’t give much away, but we do know that the fate of every living soul on Earth will be Hunt’s responsibility.

About Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Synopsis: Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

The film is produced by Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie and executive produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger and Chris Brock. It’s based on the television series created by Bruce Geller.

Christopher McQuarrie is the director and co-writer and is joined by Erik Jendresen as the co-writer.

The cast includes Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell and Frederick Schmidt.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will be released in theaters on May 23, 2025.

Featured image courtesy of Paramount Pictures