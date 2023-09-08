1989’s Batman Will Have Worldwide Concert Tour, Kicks Off in Los Angeles Next Year

Batman 1989 is a classic Batman film starring Michael Keaton as the Caped Crusader with Tim Burton’s direction bringing an art deco, old-school charm to the city of Gotham. It was the first time fans got to see a dark live-action take on the DC superhero, and it’s elevated by the iconic score from Danny Elfman. Now fans will get to experience that world all over again with the upcoming 1989 Batman Concert Tour that combines a live symphony orchestra with the feature film playing on the big screen.

The concert is part of the DC in Concert series and is brought to us by TCG Entertainment, Warner Bros. Discovery Themed Entertainment and DC. The Batman 89 concert tour starts on January 13, 2024, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles and will be headed to twelve U.S. cities and Europe afterward. 2024 marks the film’s 35th anniversary.

Visit www.DCFilmsinConcert.com for ticket information.

The Batman theme is an incredible piece of music from Danny Elfman, who has worked with Tim Burton on many projects including Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, Sleep Hollow, and many more.

The concert will have the film projected on a large screen and enhanced by stage lighting and will offer other activities including post-event autographs, merchandise sales and more. Guests are also recommended to dress up as their favorite DC superhero.

“Hot on the heels of our success with our first DC in Concert tour, we are excited to bring the classic 1989 ‘Batman’ and its acclaimed score to diehard fans and new generations for the film’s 35th anniversary,” said Stephen Cook, President, TCG Entertainment, in a statement. “We create an unforgettable concert experience and are proud of the added creativity the DC in Concert series offers audiences to make the night an epic event.”

Batman from DC in Concert will premiere in 2024. It will be available for one night only at the following cities and dates:

1/13/24 Los Angeles, CA Dolby Theater

1/19/24 Washington, DC Warner Theater

1/20/24 Tampa, FL Straz Center

1/21/24 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theater

1/27/24 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theater

2/2/24 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Center

2/3/24 Conway, AR Reynolds Hall

2/24/24 Flint, MI Whiting Auditorium

3/2/24 Newark, NJ NJPAC

3/9/24 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Hall

3/30/24 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium

4/27/24 Kansas City, MO Kansas City Music Hall

5/24/24 Paris, FR Le Grand Rex France

5/26/24 London, UK Barbican Center

More dates will be revealed at a later date.

Film synopsis: In “Batman,” The Dark Knight, defender of law and order in Gotham City, treads the shadow zone between right and wrong, fighting with only his skill in martial arts and his keenly honed mind to defend the innocent and to purge the memory of his parents’ brutal murder – always keeping his true identity as millionaire philanthropist Bruce Wayne a closely guarded secret.

Featured image courtesy of Warner Bros.