The Boys Spin-Off Series, Gen V, Red Band Trailer Features Blood, Guts and Puppets

The Boys on Prime Video is a dark take on the superhero genre where powerful beings are treated like celebrities. Blood and chaos ensue as these “heroes” are left to their own devices, traumatizing and killing those around them behind the scenes while showing their positive image to the public. The world of The Boys is expanding with the spin-off series, Gen V, which follows young powered beings as they attend school and learn the ways of being a superhero.

This week, Prime Video released the official red band trailer for Gen V featuring plenty of blood and guts and mayhem. The hopeful recruits quickly learn that there’s something wrong with the university they’re attending, and they’ll soon be caught in the middle of everything.

The series will premiere its first three episodes on Friday, September 29, with weekly episodes being released until the season finale on Friday, November 3, 2023.

Synopsis: Set in the diabolical world of The Boys, Gen V expands the universe to Godolkin University, the prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes—preferably with lucrative endorsements. You know what happens when supes go bad, but not all superheroes start out corrupt. Beyond the typical college chaos of finding oneself and partying, these kids are facing explosive situations … literally. As the students vie for popularity and good grades, it’s clear that the stakes are much higher when super powers are involved. When the group of young supes discover that something bigger and sinister is going on at school, they’re put to the test: Will they be the heroes or the villains of their stories?

The series stars Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. Gen V guest stars include Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter, with Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit and P.J. Byrne, reprising their roles from The Boys.

Gen V is executive produced by showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Nelson Cragg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr also serve as executive producers.

The co-executive producers are Brant Englestein, Sarah Carbiener, Lisa Kussner, Gabriel Garcia, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira, and Loreli Alanís.

Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film are producing the series.