Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Teaser Trailer Released, Plus Release Date Announced

The MonsterVerse has its big tentpole films such as Godzilla, Godzilla vs. Kong, and Kong: Skull Island. The universe has been expanding with the animated King Kong series and the upcoming live-action Monarch: Legacy of Monsters series. Today, Apple TV+ has released the teaser trailer for the latter along with announcing the release date for its premiere.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will contain ten episodes with the first two episodes premiering globally on Friday, November 17, 2023. After the first two episodes, a new episode will be released every Friday through January 12.

About Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Synopsis: Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is co-developed by Chris Black (Severance, Star Trek: Enterprise, Outcast) and Matt Fraction (Hawkeye). Matt Shakman (Wandavision) directs the first two episodes.

Hailing from Legendary Television, the series is executive produced by Black, Fraction and Shakman alongside Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) and Tory Tunnell (Spinning Out, Underground) from Safehouse Pictures, Matt Shakman (Wandavision), Andy Goddard (Carnival Row, Downton Abbey), Brad Van Arragon (Yellowjackets, Carnival Row), and Andrew Colville (Severance, Star Trek: Discovery). Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character. Toho licensed the rights to Legendary for “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” as a natural byproduct of their long-term relationship with the film franchise.

Featured image courtesy of Apple TV+.