X-Men Animated Rogue and Gambit 1/6 Figures Now Available from Mondo

2024 is going to be a big year for the X-Men with Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine on July 26 and the revival of the X-Men animated series, X-Men ’97, on March 20th. Mondo has been releasing in-demand X-Men figures including Wolverine figures. The meme of Logan on his bed and looking jealously at a photo of Cyclops and Jean Grey was a hot seller. Now X-Men members Rogue and Gambit get the spotlight with their very own Mondo figures, and both are now available to purchase.

X-Men The Animated Rogue 1/6 Scale Figure – Regular Edition (MSRP: $210) and X-Men The Animated Gambit 1/6 Scale Figure – Regular Edition (MSRP: $200) are both now available at MondoShop.com.

Rogue and Gambit are the popular X-Men couple, and the figures capture their ’90s animated series look with detailed paint and sculpt jobs.

“[Rogue has] been one of the most requested characters for our X-Men line,” Senior Creative Director Peter Santa-Maria tells Nerd Reactor during DesignerCon 2023. “So yeah, she’s a meme and then she’s standing on this base which is a destroyed sentinel head. The incredible thing is people keep coming here and asking us if we’re launching a statue line when they see her. I know that’s a fully articulated figure.”

Check out the Rogue and Gambit figures photos below.

Courtesy of Mondo/Marvel

Courtesy of Mondo/Marvel

Courtesy of Mondo/Marvel