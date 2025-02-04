Wicked – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

When I reviewed Wicked in November, I said it was “an awe-inspiring musical journey that deserves its place alongside The Wizard of Oz.” I watched it again, and my thoughts on the film haven’t changed.

The film follows the unlikely friendship between Elphaba Thropp (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda Upland (Ariana Grande). As Elphaba, Erivo delivers a powerful performance by providing the character with complexity and vulnerability. Her version of “Defying Gravity” is a definite highlight as it showcases her vocal prowess and emotional depth. There’s a reason why Universal chose to use the song in most of Wicked‘s theatrical promotional videos. At the same time, Ariana Grande brings a delightful charm to Glinda. She perfectly blends a Lucille Ball style of comedy with Glinda’s path of introspection. Together, their on-screen chemistry became the beating heart of the film’s emotional core. Supporting performances by Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero and Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible add depth and nuance to their roles.

Visually, Wicked is a feast for the eyes. The production design vividly brings Oz to life. The film is full of vibrant colors and intricate details that pay homage to The Wizard of Oz and the original stage production while leveraging the capabilities of modern cinema.

Chu’s direction ensures that the film remains accessible to general audiences, even those who have never seen the stage play. Not to mention, he skillfully balances grand musical numbers with intimate character moments. This balance allows the story’s themes of acceptance, identity, and the nature of good and evil to resonate deeply. Also, the screenplay by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox retains the wit and poignancy of the original while making necessary adjustments to suit the cinematic adaptation.

Overall, Wicked successfully translates the beloved stage classic into a cinematic experience that is both grand and intimate. Its compelling performances, stunning visuals, and timeless themes make it a must-watch for both fans of the musical and newcomers alike.

Movie Review: 4/5 atoms

Video

Wicked is available on Ultra HD Blu-ray in a native 4K, HEVC / H.265, Dolby Vision/HDR10 presentation with a 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The Ultra HD Blu-ray release of Wicked provides excellent picture depth. The highlights shine without overpowering the image, and the shadows are well-balanced, preserving detail in darker scenes without losing depth. Color saturation is another standout, with vibrant yet natural hues enhancing the film’s magical aesthetic without feeling artificially boosted. Also, the detail clarity is exceptional, allowing viewers to fully appreciate the intricate craftsmanship of the costumes, set designs, and special effects. Every meticulous detail, from the texture of fabrics to the tiniest embellishments in the background, is beautifully rendered, showcasing the incredible TLC that went into bringing this beloved Broadway musical to life.

Video Review: 4.5/5 atoms

Audio

Wicked is available on Ultra HD Blu-ray with a Dolby Atmos or a 7.1 Dolby TrueHD audio presentation if Atmos is not supported. This review will cover the Blu-ray’s Dolby Atmos mix. The Wicked Ultra HD Blu-ray delivers an impressive and immersive audio experience, ensuring that every song, line of dialogue, and sound effect is heard with stunning clarity. While the music takes center stage, the film’s Atmos mix still shines—especially in key moments, such as the fiery climax in Oz. The surround speakers enhance the experience in these moments with nuanced and distinct sound effects. Stephen Schwartz’s iconic music has never sounded better. The vocals and instrumentals are beautifully separated, creating a rich, layered sound that fully envelops the viewer. Despite the grand musical elements, dialogue remains crisp and clear, ensuring you can hear every word without being overpowered by the score.

Audio Review: 5/5 atoms

Special Features

Wicked has no bonus features on the Ultra HD disc. However, the following bonus features can be found on the HD Blu-ray disc:

Sing-Along Version of Wicked

Deleted and Extended Scenes Pfannee & ShenShen Meet Glinda Shiz Gazette Introduces Fiyero Toss Toss Elphaba & Fiyero in the Forest Elphaba’s Promise Train Platform Farewell Boq & Elphaba Talk Train Ride to Emerald City In the Emerald City Palace Monkey’s Chase

Making Wicked

Welcome to Shiz

A Wicked Legacy

The Wonderful Wizard

Feature Commentary with Director Jon M. Chu

Feature Commentary with Stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

Features Assessment

One of the highlights is the collection of deleted and extended scenes. While it’s always intriguing to see what didn’t make the final cut, it’s also clear why these scenes were left on the cutting room floor. Still, at the very least, they offer additional context for certain scenes, and we get to see more of Oz.

The standout feature is undoubtedly Making Wicked, an engaging, nearly 46-minute documentary. This behind-the-scenes featurette takes viewers through much of the filmmaking journey, from early production to the final days of shooting. It’s full of behind-the-scenes footage, including costume tests, hair and makeup trials, and candid moments. We’ve heard the amount of hard work that went into bringing Wicked to the big screen, and now you’ll get to see it.

In addition, there are three shorter but equally fascinating featurettes: Welcome to Shiz, A Wicked Legacy, and The Wonderful Wizard. These 4-8 minute segments are excellent companions to Making Wicked, each offering a unique perspective on the film’s production, stage musical legacy, and practical effects.

And if that weren’t enough, this release includes two full-length commentary tracks. One features director Jon M. Chu, while the other brings together stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Both tracks are entertaining and insightful, packed with fun anecdotes, behind-the-scenes stories, and thoughtful reflections on making the film. Whether you’re a casual viewer or a devoted Wicked fan, these commentaries add another layer of appreciation to the movie.

Special Features Review: 5/5 atoms

Overall, Wicked is a visually stunning and emotionally spellbinding adaptation that masterfully blends breathtaking performances and a dazzling production design to bring the beloved Broadway musical to life. The video and audio quality are equally magical, and the bonus features provide film fans with a treasure trove of information.

Overall Review: 4/5 atoms

Wicked is now available in stores on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray.

This Blu-ray was provided by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment for review purposes.