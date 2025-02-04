The First Steps Begin: Marvel Studios Unveils the First Trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps

The wait is over. The Fantastic Four have arrived (again) with The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Today, Marvel Studios unveiled the highly anticipated first trailer for the return of Marvel’s First Family, giving us our thrilling first look at Marvel’s First Family as they enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It’s something that’s been years in the making since Disney bought Fox, and now, the legendary team is ready to take their place in the ever-expanding universe of heroes.

A New Era Begins

Since their comic book debut in 1961, the Fantastic Four has been a cornerstone of Marvel storytelling, blending science, adventure, and family. They have always been one of Marvel’s most iconic teams. Still, in recent years, they haven’t had a mainstream presence since the massive failure of Fantastic 4 (otherwise known as Fan4stic). However, their long-awaited return to the MCU comes at the perfect time, coinciding with a resurgence of interest in these legendary characters.

Thanks partly to the massive success of Marvel Rivals, the Fantastic Four have been introduced as major playable heroes in the game’s first season. Their inclusion has reignited fan excitement, bringing them back into the spotlight and proving that the world is more than ready for their cinematic debut. The game has created fresh enthusiasm among longtime Marvel fans and a new generation of players eager to explore their unique abilities.

Now, their journey begins in the MCU with First Steps. This film promises to reimagine their origin while staying true to the heart of what makes Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm so beloved.

Marvel Studios has finally dropped the first-ever Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer, and it’s everything fans have been waiting for. Instead of just telling you what’s in it—watch it for yourself right here:

On the Path to Avengers: Doomsday

Beyond their own story, the Fantastic Four are deeply connected to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially with Avengers: Doomsday looming. Fans of the comics know that Doctor Doom has a long and storied history with the Fantastic Four—particularly with Reed Richards.

Could Fantastic Four: First Steps lay the groundwork for Doom’s inevitable rise in the MCU? The tension between Doom and the Fantastic Four has always been one of Marvel’s most compelling rivalries, with Victor Von Doom serving as a scientific equal to Reed Richards and a fearsome adversary with unparalleled ambition. With Avengers: Doomsday shaping up to be a game-changing event, it’s impossible to ignore the possibility that the Fantastic Four will play a pivotal role in the battle against Doom—if not as Earth’s last hope, then as the ones who know him best.

The trailer teases a breathtaking cosmic adventure, a fateful experiment that changes their lives forever, and glimpses of their challenges—both on Earth and beyond. Fantastic Four: First Steps is shaping into one of the most exciting MCU films yet.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25th.