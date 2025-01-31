Ke Huy Quan to Be Immortalized at Hollywood Cement Ceremony

Ke Huy Quan became a star thanks to his iconic roles as Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and Data in Goonies. The actor won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. After 40 years in the business, Quan will have his first major leading man role in Love Hurts, an action comedy from David Leitch’s 87North Productions.

On Monday, February 3, Quan will have his hands and feet immortalized in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on Hollywood Blvd. The ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. Everything Everywhere All at Once directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (the Daniels) will have remarks for the actor.

The TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX handprints-footprints tribute is very selective in who it picks, with only around 250 being honored. George Takei made history by being the first Asian American actor to receive the honor in 1991. A few Asian and Asian American actors and filmmakers have joined the list including Jackie Chan, James Hong, and directors John Woo and Justin Lin.

In Love Hurts, Quan portrays Marvin Gable, a seemingly mild-mannered realtor with a dark secret that he is desperate to leave behind. His past will eventually catch up to him.

The film is directed by Jonathan Eusebio and stars Ariana DeBose, Daniel Wu, Marshawn “Beastmode” Lynch, Mustafa Shakir, Lio Tipton, Rhys Darby, André Eriksen and Sean Astin.

Love Hurts releases in theaters on February 7, 2025.