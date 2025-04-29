Thunderbolts felt like one of those Marvel projects stuck in development limbo for years. Fans heard rumors that James Gunn wanted to direct the movie. However, his interest waned when he got to direct The Suicide Squad, a team similar in concept to the Thunderbolts. Now, Thunderbolts* is here, proving something important: you don’t have to be perfect to pull off something unforgettable. Sometimes, it’s the broken pieces that fit together best.

At the heart of Thunderbolts* is the messy, hilarious, and surprisingly heartfelt chemistry between its characters. Every team member carries their baggage—terrible pasts, heavy regrets, and deep scars. Instead of smoothing those edges out, the movie lets them clash, crack jokes, and (occasionally) break each other’s walls down. Their banter feels real because their pain feels real. Whether it’s a sarcastic dig mid-mission or a brutally honest pep talk, these moments hit harder than expected.

Crucially, the humor lands exactly where it needs to be. Thunderbolts* find that elusive sweet spot: it’s funny without undercutting the emotions. The jokes come naturally from the characters and situations, not because the script forces a punchline. It’s sharp, it’s fast, and the cast’s delivery is pitch-perfect. When the story starts to feel heavy, the humor pulls you back in without breaking the movie’s darker undercurrent.

Thunderbolts* delivers broken heroes, sharp humor, and real heart as they band together against a threat way bigger than they bargained for.

And that darkness still matters, but Thunderbolts* plays it differently than you might expect. It’s not the team betraying each other that drives the tension—it’s them holding together against impossible odds. The real drama comes from these deeply flawed human characters facing a threat way above their power level. In a world built on distrust and survival instincts, seeing them stand side-by-side against a common enemy makes their fragile bonds feel even more powerful.

The ensemble cast is excellent across the board, but Florence Pugh and Lewis Pullman steal the show. Pugh brings even more depth to Yelena Belova, layering her usual snark with moments of raw vulnerability and unexpected leadership. Meanwhile, Pullman delivers one of the film’s most emotionally resonant performances, grounding his character with nervous energy and aching sincerity. Together, they give Thunderbolts* its bruised, beating heart.

Overall, Thunderbolts* isn’t trying to be the biggest or flashiest Marvel movie. It’s something scrappier, grittier, and ultimately more human. It’s a story about second chances, bad decisions, and the strange, broken families you sometimes find when everything else falls apart. In a crowded superhero landscape, Thunderbolts* stands out by embracing the mess—and seeing real beauty in it.

Rating: 4/5 atoms

Thunderbolts* hits theaters on May 2nd.