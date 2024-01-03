Cowboy Bebop Celebrates 25th Anniversary with 11LP Boxset and The Real Folk Blues Legends Vinyls

Cowboy Bebop fans know the importance of the music by Yoko Kanno and the Seatbelts, which features different genres with more focus on jazz. The soundtrack to the iconic anime series by Shinichiro Watanabe includes classics such as “Tank!,” “Space Lion,” “Rain,” “The Real Folk Blues,” “Green Bird,” “Blue,” “Call Me Call Me,” “Ask DNA,” and the list goes on.
Nerd Reactor may earn a commission from purchases through links on our site.
For vinyl record collectors, they had the chance to collect the Cowboy Bebop vinyl record from the first 1998 CD album featuring “Tank!,” “Space Lion,” “Waltz for Zizi,” “Rain,” and more. If they wanted songs like “The Real Folk Blues” and “Call Me Call Me,” they were out of luck… until now.The Real Folk Blues Legends Vinyl on Amazon
To celebrate over 25 years of Cowboy Bebop, Milan Records is releasing Cowboy Bebop: The Real Folk Blues Legends, a 2LP vinyl with designs by Toshiaki Uesugi, known for his works in the franchise. It is supervised by Yoko Kanno and features select tracks from different Cowboy Bebop albums (Blue, No Disc and Knocking on Heaven’s Door) such as “The Real Folk Blues,” “Cosmic Dare,” “Call Me Call Me,” “Gotta Knock a Little Harder,” “Blue,” and more.
Cowboy Bebop’s The Real Folk Blues Legends 2LP vinyl will be released starting January 26, 2024.
Preorders are available at Amazon (exclusive metallic silver vinyl), Walmart (exclusive translucent blue vinyl), and MyShopify.
Check out the track listings below:
Disc: 1
- THE REAL FOLK BLUES – Seatbelts & Mai Yamane
- COSMIC DARE (PRETTY WITH A PISTOL) – Seatbelts & Reynada Hil
- ELM – Seatbelts & Pierre Bensusan
- Clutch – Seatbelts
Disc: 2
- CALL ME CALL ME – Seatbelts & Steve Conte
- Is it real? – Seatbelts & Scott Mathews
- WO QUI NON COIN – Seatbelts & Aoi Tada
- Forever Broke – Seatbelts
- SPY – Seatbelts
- Time to know~Be waltz – Seatbelts
Disc: 3
- Gotta knock a little harder – Seatbelts
- Fantaisie Sign – Seatbelts & Carla Vallet
- The Singing Sea – Seatbelts & Tulivu-Donna Cumberbatch
- Hamduche – Seatbelts
- BLUE – Seatbelts & Mai Yamane
Disc: 4
- Theme from Cowboy Bebop – Seatbelts & Aoi Tada
- Cats on Mars – Seatbelts & Gabriela Robin
- Waltz in high socks – Seatbelts
- the Fate of Three – Seatbelts
- The Adventures of Losers – Seatbelts
- piano solo – Seatbelts
Cowboy Bebop – 25th Anniversary Edition Vinyl 11LP Boxset
If you want the full package, there’s the Cowboy Bebop – 25th Anniversary Edition Vinyl 11LP Boxset, containing all the music from the 7 albums. Here you’ll get songs including “Tank!,” “Space Lion,” “The Real Folk Blues,” “Call Me Call Me,” “Rain,” and many more.
It uses the original sound sources from the first CD releases including “COWBOY BEBOP” (2 discs) / “vitaminless” / “OST2 NO DISC” (2 discs) / “OST3 BLUE” (2 discs) / “music for freelance “remixies” / “Knockn’ on the Heaven’ Door “ASK DNA”” / “Knockn’ on the Heaven’ Door ‘Future Blues'” (2 discs).
Cowboy Bebop – 25th Anniversary Edition Vinyl 11LP Boxset is available at LightintheAttic.net for $310 in the States. With shipping and tax, the order is estimated to be around $350. Other U.S. stores are selling at a higher price, with VinylLuxe.com listing it for $399.99.
Get It Cheaper from Japan
However, if you order straight from Japan, CDJapan is selling the boxset for $228.84 (at the time of this writing). With shipping to Southern California, it came out to around $300 in total. That’s still cheaper than ordering from the States. I looked at the quantity, and there are 11 left in stock.
Check out the full LP track listing for the 11LP Boxset below:
COWBOY BEBOP
Disc 1
Side A
- Tank! / SEATBELTS
- RUSH / SEATBELTS
- SPOKEY DOKEY / SEATBELTS
- BAD DOG NO BISCUITS / SEATBELTS
Side B
- CAT BLUES / SEATBELTS
- COSMOS / SEATBELTS
- SPACE LION / SEATBELTS
- WALTZ for ZIZI / SEATBELTS
Disc 2
Side A
- PIANO BLACK / SEATBELTS
- POT CITY / SEATBELTS
- TOO GOOD TOO BAD / SEATBELTS
- CAR 24 / SEATBELTS
- The EGG and I / SEATBELTS
Side B
- FELT TIP PEN / SEATBELTS
- RAIN / Steve Conte
- DIGGING MY POTATO / SEATBELTS
- MEMORY / SEATBELTS
COWBOY BEBOP Vitaminless
Side A
- THE REAL FOLK BLUES / Mai Yamane
- Odd Ones / SEATBELTS
- Doggy Dog / SEATBELTS
- Cats on Mars / Gabriela Robin
- SPY / SEATBELTS
Side B
- Fantaisie Sign / Carla Vallet
- Piano Bar I / SEATBELTS
- Black Coffee / SEATBELTS
COWBOY BEBOP NO DISC Original Soundtrack 2
Disc 1
Side A
- American Money / SEATBELTS
- Fantaisie Sign / Carla Vallet
- Don’t bother none / Mai Yamane
- Vitamin A / SEATBELTS
- LIVE in Baghdad / Endoh Masaaki
Side B
- Cats on Mars / Gabriela Robin
- Want it all back / Mai Yamane
- Bindy / SEATBELTS
- You make me cool / Masayoshi Furukawa
- Vitamin B / SEATBELTS
- Green Bird / Gabriela Robin
Disc 2
Side A
- ELM / SEATBELTS
- Vitamin C / SEATBELTS
- Gateway / SEATBELTS
- The Singing Sea / Tulivu-Donna Cumberbatch
Side B
- The EGG and YOU / SEATBELTS
- Forever Broke / SEATBELTS
- POWER OF KUNG FOOD REMIX / SEATBELTS
COWBOY BEBOP Original Soundtrack 3 BLUE
Disc 1
Side A
- BLUE / Mai Yamane
- WORDS THAT WE COULDN’T SAY / Steve Conte
- AUTUMN IN GANYMEDE / SEATBELTS
- MUSHROOM HUNTING / SEATBELTS
- GO GO CACTUS MAN / SEATBELTS
Side B
- CHICKEN BONE / SYDNEY with sister R
- THE REAL MAN / SEATBELTS
- N.Y RUSH / SEATBELTS
- ADIEU / Emily Bindiger
Disc 2
Side A
- CALL ME CALL ME / Steve Conte
- AVE MARIA / Jerzy Knetig
- STELLA BY MOOR / SEATBELTS
- FLYING TEAPOT / Emily Bindiger
Side B
- WO QUI NON COIN / Aoi Tada
- ROAD TO THE WEST / SEATBELTS
- FAREWELL BLUES / SEATBELTS
Cowboy Bebop: Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door Ask DNA
Side A
- What Planet Is This? / SEATBELTS
- Ask DNA / SEATBELTS
- COSMIC DARE (PRETTY WITH A PISTOL) / SEATBELTS
Side B
- Hamduche / SEATBELTS
- Is it real？/ SEATBELTS
Cowboy Bebop: Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door O.S.T. FUTURE BLUES
Disc 1
Side A
- 24hours OPEN / SEATBELTS
- Pushing the sky / SEATBELTS
- Time to know～Be waltz / SEATBELTS
- Clutch / SEATBELTS
Side B
- MUSAWE / SEATBELTS
- Yo pumpkin head / SEATBELTS
- Diggin’ / SEATBELTS
- 3.14 / SEATBELTS
Disc 2
Side A
- What Planet Is This? / SEATBELTS
- 7minutes / SEATBELTS
- Fingers / SEATBELTS
- Powder / SEATBELTS
- Butterfly / SEATBELTS
Side B
- No reply / SEATBELTS
- Dijurido / SEATBELTS
- Gotta knock a little harder / SEATBELTS
- No money / SEATBELTS
- Rain (demo ver.) / SEATBELTS
Cowboy Bebop Remixes “Music For Freelance”
Side A
- Radio free mars talk 1
- Tank! / SEATBELTS Remix and additional production by Luke Vibert
- Radio free mars talk 2
- Forever Broke / SEATBELTS Remix and additional production by Fila Brazillia
- Radio free mars talk 3
- Cats on Mars / SEATBELTS Remix and additional production by DMX Krew
- Radio free mars talk 4
- Piano Black / SEATBELTS Remix and additional production by Ian O’Brien
Side B
- CAT BLUES / SEATBELTS Remix and additional production by Mr. Scruff
- Radio free mars talk 5
- Fe / SEATBELTS Remix and additional production by DJ Vadim
- Fantaisie Sign / SEATBELTS Remix and additional production by Ian Pooley
- Radio free mars talk 6
- Space Lion / SEATBELTS Remix and additional production by 4Hero
- Radio free mars talk 7