Cowboy Bebop Celebrates 25th Anniversary with 11LP Boxset and The Real Folk Blues Legends Vinyls

Cowboy Bebop fans know the importance of the music by Yoko Kanno and the Seatbelts, which features different genres with more focus on jazz. The soundtrack to the iconic anime series by Shinichiro Watanabe includes classics such as “Tank!,” “Space Lion,” “Rain,” “The Real Folk Blues,” “Green Bird,” “Blue,” “Call Me Call Me,” “Ask DNA,” and the list goes on.

Nerd Reactor may earn a commission from purchases through links on our site.

For vinyl record collectors, they had the chance to collect the Cowboy Bebop vinyl record from the first 1998 CD album featuring “Tank!,” “Space Lion,” “Waltz for Zizi,” “Rain,” and more. If they wanted songs like “The Real Folk Blues” and “Call Me Call Me,” they were out of luck… until now.

To celebrate over 25 years of Cowboy Bebop, Milan Records is releasing Cowboy Bebop: The Real Folk Blues Legends, a 2LP vinyl with designs by Toshiaki Uesugi, known for his works in the franchise. It is supervised by Yoko Kanno and features select tracks from different Cowboy Bebop albums (Blue, No Disc and Knocking on Heaven’s Door) such as “The Real Folk Blues,” “Cosmic Dare,” “Call Me Call Me,” “Gotta Knock a Little Harder,” “Blue,” and more.

Cowboy Bebop’s The Real Folk Blues Legends 2LP vinyl will be released starting January 26, 2024.

Preorders are available at Amazon (exclusive metallic silver vinyl), Walmart (exclusive translucent blue vinyl), and MyShopify.

Courtesy of Milan Records

Check out the track listings below:

Disc: 1

THE REAL FOLK BLUES – Seatbelts & Mai Yamane COSMIC DARE (PRETTY WITH A PISTOL) – Seatbelts & Reynada Hil ELM – Seatbelts & Pierre Bensusan Clutch – Seatbelts

Disc: 2

CALL ME CALL ME – Seatbelts & Steve Conte Is it real? – Seatbelts & Scott Mathews WO QUI NON COIN – Seatbelts & Aoi Tada Forever Broke – Seatbelts SPY – Seatbelts Time to know~Be waltz – Seatbelts

Disc: 3

Gotta knock a little harder – Seatbelts Fantaisie Sign – Seatbelts & Carla Vallet The Singing Sea – Seatbelts & Tulivu-Donna Cumberbatch Hamduche – Seatbelts BLUE – Seatbelts & Mai Yamane

Disc: 4

Theme from Cowboy Bebop – Seatbelts & Aoi Tada Cats on Mars – Seatbelts & Gabriela Robin Waltz in high socks – Seatbelts the Fate of Three – Seatbelts The Adventures of Losers – Seatbelts piano solo – Seatbelts

Cowboy Bebop – 25th Anniversary Edition Vinyl 11LP Boxset

If you want the full package, there’s the Cowboy Bebop – 25th Anniversary Edition Vinyl 11LP Boxset, containing all the music from the 7 albums. Here you’ll get songs including “Tank!,” “Space Lion,” “The Real Folk Blues,” “Call Me Call Me,” “Rain,” and many more.

It uses the original sound sources from the first CD releases including “COWBOY BEBOP” (2 discs) / “vitaminless” / “OST2 NO DISC” (2 discs) / “OST3 BLUE” (2 discs) / “music for freelance “remixies” / “Knockn’ on the Heaven’ Door “ASK DNA”” / “Knockn’ on the Heaven’ Door ‘Future Blues'” (2 discs).

Cowboy Bebop – 25th Anniversary Edition Vinyl 11LP Boxset is available at LightintheAttic.net for $310 in the States. With shipping and tax, the order is estimated to be around $350. Other U.S. stores are selling at a higher price, with VinylLuxe.com listing it for $399.99.

Get It Cheaper from Japan

However, if you order straight from Japan, CDJapan is selling the boxset for $228.84 (at the time of this writing). With shipping to Southern California, it came out to around $300 in total. That’s still cheaper than ordering from the States. I looked at the quantity, and there are 11 left in stock.

Check out the full LP track listing for the 11LP Boxset below:

COWBOY BEBOP

Disc 1

Side A

Tank! / SEATBELTS RUSH / SEATBELTS SPOKEY DOKEY / SEATBELTS BAD DOG NO BISCUITS / SEATBELTS

Side B

CAT BLUES / SEATBELTS COSMOS / SEATBELTS SPACE LION / SEATBELTS WALTZ for ZIZI / SEATBELTS

Disc 2

Side A

PIANO BLACK / SEATBELTS POT CITY / SEATBELTS TOO GOOD TOO BAD / SEATBELTS CAR 24 / SEATBELTS The EGG and I / SEATBELTS

Side B

FELT TIP PEN / SEATBELTS RAIN / Steve Conte DIGGING MY POTATO / SEATBELTS MEMORY / SEATBELTS

COWBOY BEBOP Vitaminless

Side A

THE REAL FOLK BLUES / Mai Yamane Odd Ones / SEATBELTS Doggy Dog / SEATBELTS Cats on Mars / Gabriela Robin SPY / SEATBELTS

Side B

Fantaisie Sign / Carla Vallet Piano Bar I / SEATBELTS Black Coffee / SEATBELTS

COWBOY BEBOP NO DISC Original Soundtrack 2

Disc 1

Side A

American Money / SEATBELTS Fantaisie Sign / Carla Vallet Don’t bother none / Mai Yamane Vitamin A / SEATBELTS LIVE in Baghdad / Endoh Masaaki

Side B

Cats on Mars / Gabriela Robin Want it all back / Mai Yamane Bindy / SEATBELTS You make me cool / Masayoshi Furukawa Vitamin B / SEATBELTS Green Bird / Gabriela Robin

Disc 2

Side A

ELM / SEATBELTS Vitamin C / SEATBELTS Gateway / SEATBELTS The Singing Sea / Tulivu-Donna Cumberbatch

Side B

The EGG and YOU / SEATBELTS Forever Broke / SEATBELTS POWER OF KUNG FOOD REMIX / SEATBELTS

COWBOY BEBOP Original Soundtrack 3 BLUE

Disc 1

Side A

BLUE / Mai Yamane WORDS THAT WE COULDN’T SAY / Steve Conte AUTUMN IN GANYMEDE / SEATBELTS MUSHROOM HUNTING / SEATBELTS GO GO CACTUS MAN / SEATBELTS

Side B

CHICKEN BONE / SYDNEY with sister R THE REAL MAN / SEATBELTS N.Y RUSH / SEATBELTS ADIEU / Emily Bindiger

Disc 2

Side A

CALL ME CALL ME / Steve Conte AVE MARIA / Jerzy Knetig STELLA BY MOOR / SEATBELTS FLYING TEAPOT / Emily Bindiger

Side B

WO QUI NON COIN / Aoi Tada ROAD TO THE WEST / SEATBELTS FAREWELL BLUES / SEATBELTS

Cowboy Bebop: Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door Ask DNA

Side A

What Planet Is This? / SEATBELTS Ask DNA / SEATBELTS COSMIC DARE (PRETTY WITH A PISTOL) / SEATBELTS

Side B

Hamduche / SEATBELTS Is it real？/ SEATBELTS

Cowboy Bebop: Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door O.S.T. FUTURE BLUES

Disc 1

Side A

24hours OPEN / SEATBELTS

Pushing the sky / SEATBELTS

Time to know～Be waltz / SEATBELTS

Clutch / SEATBELTS

Side B

MUSAWE / SEATBELTS Yo pumpkin head / SEATBELTS Diggin’ / SEATBELTS 3.14 / SEATBELTS

Disc 2

Side A

What Planet Is This? / SEATBELTS 7minutes / SEATBELTS Fingers / SEATBELTS Powder / SEATBELTS Butterfly / SEATBELTS

Side B

No reply / SEATBELTS Dijurido / SEATBELTS Gotta knock a little harder / SEATBELTS No money / SEATBELTS Rain (demo ver.) / SEATBELTS

Cowboy Bebop Remixes “Music For Freelance”

Side A

Radio free mars talk 1 Tank! / SEATBELTS Remix and additional production by Luke Vibert Radio free mars talk 2 Forever Broke / SEATBELTS Remix and additional production by Fila Brazillia Radio free mars talk 3 Cats on Mars / SEATBELTS Remix and additional production by DMX Krew Radio free mars talk 4 Piano Black / SEATBELTS Remix and additional production by Ian O’Brien

Side B