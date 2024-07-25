Comic-Con 2024: Transformers One Panel Recap

The Comic-Con 2024 Transformers One panel was a big hit, exciting the audience with new insights and reveals from the cast and creators. Here’s a rundown of the most memorable moments from this event:

A Rich Origin Story

The film delves deep into the origins of Orion Pax and D-16, later known as Optimus Prime and Megatron. Driven by the staggering potential costs—estimated around $500 million with real actors and sets—the team opted for animation. This choice allows them to explore the characters in detail without budget constraints or human presence. Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura set the film three billion years ago, giving key characters like Orion Pax and D-16 significant depth as they evolve into Optimus Prime and Megatron throughout the movie.

Setting and Transformation

Set three billion years in the past, the movie explores a time when the transformation cogs were absent from the characters, a twist that excited Cooley.

Engaging Script and Nostalgia

Moreover, director Josh Cooley expressed his excitement about the project, noting that the unique script was a significant draw. Hasbro provided an extensive lore “bible” for the Transformers, comparable in length and detail to Tolkien’s works, which gave Cooley ideas for the characters’ backstories and depth to the story.

Complex Characters and Relationships

Also, Brian Tyree Henry discussed the nuanced portrayal of playing Megatron, emphasizing that they aren’t inherently evil but are shaped by their stories. Chris Hemsworth, voicing a young Orion Pax, highlighted the captivating nature of the original cartoons and their subtle lessons in escapism. Keegan Michael-Key also expressed his love for the franchise by imitating the voices of characters—especially Soundwave. At the same time, Josh mentioned his childhood fascination with the G1 cartoons and the toys, which influenced his approach.

Heartfelt Performances

Brian Tyree Henry spoke about finding the heart in Megatron, drawing parallels to his work on Spider-Man. He emphasized that losing a friend, as depicted in the film, is a profoundly heartbreaking experience. Keegan-Michael Key, voicing B-127, aimed to capture the childlike essence of the character from the G1 cartoon, forcing his way into creating a new dynamic trio of Orion Pax, D-16, and B-127.

The panel concluded with the premiere of the new trailer, which you can now watch below!

Transformers One hits theaters on September 20th.