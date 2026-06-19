We Asked How Silent Hill: Townfall Connects to Silent Hill, Dev Team Wouldn’t Say

It’s a good time to be a Silent Hill fan, with Konami focused on releasing more from the survival horror franchise, including Silent Hill 2 Remake in 2024, Silent Hill f in 2025, and Silent Hill: Townfall on September 24, 2026. Nerd Reactor had the chance to catch a sneak peek at a hands-off demo presentation of Silent Hill: Townfall during Summer Game Fest 2026. From what we saw, it will make you feel claustrophobic inside buildings and on edge outside the foggy village, thanks to the first-person view, making everything around you feel closer. Like previous games, be prepared to encounter creepy monsters, supernatural puzzles, and a mysterious world.

Silent Hill: Townfall features the first-person perspective, but it’s not the first in the franchise to have that view; for example, Silent Hill 4: The Room and Silent Hill: The Short Message. And like Silent Hill f, the upcoming game is not set in Silent Hill, from what we can tell so far. It is set in 1996 and features St. Amelia, a fictional island in Scotland, and a new protagonist named Simon Ordell.

Let’s get the important info out of the way. I asked the dev team, Screen Burn, if the game would have any references to the town of Silent Hill. They were, of course, secretive about that. They weren’t secretive, however, about why they were excited to have the game set in Scotland, since the studio is based there.

Check out our reaction to the presentation below.

Check out the release date trailer below:

Silent Hill: Townfall is a collaboration between Konami and Annapurna Interactive and is developed by Screen Burn Interactive.

About Silent Hill: Townfall

Synopsis: Simon Ordell is called back to the island of St. Amelia to ‘put things right’, encountering a town lying quiet beneath a heavy fog, seemingly abandoned but not at rest. Venturing deeper, and driven to understand his connection to the place and its inhabitants, Simon begins to discover fragments of a past rising to the surface.