Hulu Animayhem Transforms Anime Expo 2026 with Immersive Yokocho Experience

Hulu Animayhem is coming back to Anime Expo, and this year, it will transport guests into an anime alley called Animayhem Yokocho. It will be located on the convention floor and will feature anime titles like Naruto, Tokyo Revengers, Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War, and many more.

The inspiration comes from Tokyo’s alley culture, where guests will get to walk through an immersive corridor featuring Hulu’s anime lineup. From paper lanterns to cherry blossoms, anime characters and interactive moments are around every corner.

You can check out the image renders above and below:

Courtesy of Hulu

Expect to see the following anime featured, which are available to stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers.

Naruto Classic

Tokyo Revengers

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War

Rooster Fighter

Mission: Yozakura Family

Though I Am An Inept Villainess

Undead Unluck: Winter Arc

Hulu Animayhem Yokocho will be showcased from July 2nd to July 5th at Anime Expo 2026 on the Los Angeles Convention Center floor.

Here’s the official description for each of the areas:

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War Photo Opportunity

Step into the world of BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War and take your place alongside life-size standees of Ganju, Chad, Ichigo, Orihime, and Uryu. Fans step into the sixth spot in the lineup to capture a selfie station keepsake, instantly delivered in a branded digital frame.

Naruto Classic Photo Opportunity

Step into Naruto’s favorite restaurant and take a seat beside a 2D cutout of him at the open stools and pose for photos with bowls of (faux) ramen.

Rooster Fighter Interactive Activity

Join life-size cutouts of Keiji, Piyoko, and Elizabeth for the Rooster Fighter Dance Challenge, where fans can dance solo or with friends as animated character overlays dance alongside them in a recorded video keepsake. If you get lucky, you might just get a surprise visit from an actual rooster mascot.

Tokyo Revengers Dragon Graffiti

Step into the world of Toman with a full-width street wall featuring iconic Tokyo Revengers art and the legendary dragon tattoo at its center creating an instant, shareable moment that puts fans right where they’ve always wanted to be: standing with the gang.

Mission: Yozakura Family Interactive Activity

The Yozakura family overslept, and you only have 60 seconds to pack the family’s gear! Guests can participate in a collaborative puzzle-like game, packing the family’s case in a short amount of time.

Though I Am An Inept Villainess Photo Opportunity

Join Kou Reirin and Shu Keigetus on the Maiden Court. Guests will be asked a question and join either side for their court portrait photo opp.

Undead Unluck: Winter Arc Photo Opportunity

Face off with Apocalypse – the devilish book that always has something to say. Don’t get whisked into the Winter Arc confrontation!