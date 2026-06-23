Demi and the Fractured Dream Hands-On Preview – A Modern Adventure with Classic Zelda DNA

Demi and the Fractured Dream is a game that’ll give you strong 3D Zelda vibes. Not just visually, but also in how it approaches exploration, combat, and puzzle-solving.

Movement has a slight floatiness, but in a good way. Demi covers ground quickly, and that extra air time makes dodges, aerial attacks, and last-second adjustments feel surprisingly satisfying.

Combat is fairly straightforward. You have your basic combo attacks, charged attacks, aerial launches, ground slams, and a dodge mechanic that rewards good timing by powering up your Void abilities. There wasn’t much complexity in the demo I played, but it felt easy to pick up.

Not to mention, the adds are fairly easy to take down. Most of the mistakes I made came from mistiming dodges or attacks rather than the encounters themselves being particularly demanding. Once I got a feel for the rhythm, moving through combat became pretty effortless.

The final boss put up more of a fight initially, mostly because I needed a few attempts to understand what the game was asking of me. After the mechanics clicked, though, the encounter became much more manageable. If you’ve spent time with action-adventure games before, you’ll probably figure it out quickly.

The environmental puzzles don’t go out of their way to point you toward the solution, which I appreciated. A few had me wandering around for a minute, but the answers are usually hiding in plain sight. Paying attention to your surroundings goes a long way here.

Demi and the Fractured Dream launches February 2027 on PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch 1 & 2.