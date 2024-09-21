Enter the Madness: A Stage-by-Stage Breakdown of Escape Halloween 2024

Welcome to Escape Halloween 2024, where music, horror, and festival vibes collide. With an expanded setup and new surprises in store, here’s everything you need to know about the stages, artists, and must-see acts at each one. Whether you’re a first-timer or a festival veteran, this guide will help you navigate the madness of the festival and just be a mad psycho instead.

The Grimm

As the main stage for Escape Halloween 2024, the Grimm is where the festival’s biggest DJs play. Designed with an eerie voodoo aesthetic, the stage draws from the festival’s narrative of Voodoo Village, where you are summoned to participate in a massive séance to conjure the Grimm. Expect tons of lasers, pyrotechnics, and LED screens to help you dance the night away.

Location: The opposite end of Escape’s entrance, or the Festival Map’s southwest stage. The stage is now 20% larger, setting the scene for high-octane performances with bigger pyrotechnics and visuals.

Friday Highlights: The monumental Illenium will be the emotional soul of Friday’s lineup. Known for his melodic bass tracks like “Good Things Fall Apart” and “Takeaway,” Illenium is set to bring out all the emotions to The Grimm. Also, The Grimm will feature Afroki—the explosive back-to-back set headlined by legendary EDM heavyweights Afrojack and Steve Aoki. This collaboration is rare, blending Afrojack’s house bangers with Aoki’s high-energy, cake-throwing antics.

Saturday Highlights: Martin Garrix hits the main stage on Saturday with high-energy anthems like “Animals” and “Scared to Be Lonely.” Plus, be sure to check out Seven Lions. He is an eclectic DJ who merges trance, dubstep, and melodic bass for a unique, genre-defying experience.

Friday Lineup:

Afroki (Afrojack B2B Steve Aoki)

Alison Wonderland

Capozzi

deadmau5

Discovery Project

Illenium

KREAM

Lost Frequencies

Omnom

Saturday Lineup:

Ben Nicky

Don Diablo

Gem & Tauri

James Hype

Maddix

Martin Garrix

RayRay

Seven Lions

Snakehips

Sewer District

Imagine dystopian visuals with an industrial, apocalyptic vibe. This is the Sewer District. It’s a stage that channels gritty bass lines and pounding dubstep beats.

Location: Now located southeast on the Festival Map. The stage is isolated and open this year, perfect for headbangers and bass lovers.

Friday Highlights: Wooli, the rising star in melodic dubstep, brings both heavy and emotional bass. Known for tracks like “Back” and “The Core,” he delivers brutality and beauty in his set. Also, watch out for Dog Eat Dog, a fiery B2B between Crankdat and Riot Ten, two titans of the heavy bass scene.

Saturday Highlights: Adventure Club is a staple in the melodic bass scene, and they’ll bring the nostalgia with their signature remixes and originals. Ludacris will bring the house down on Saturday with his Southern hip-hop sounds.

Friday Lineup:

DAIZY

Dog Eat Dog (Crankdat B2B Riot Ten)

Emorfik

Ghengar

HVDES

Level Up

Peekaboo

Sharlitz Web

Vastive

Wooli

Saturday Lineup:

Adventure Club

DJ Zo

FrostTop B2B RemK

Hamdi

JACKNIFE

Ludacris

Netsky

Softest CHYL

Trivecta

Feeding Grounds

The Feeding Grounds is the go-to spot for house music lovers, with its non-stop grooves and a hypnotic atmosphere. Arachnophobes, beware, as the stage design features oversized spiders with glowing eyes peering down at a stage where the beat never dies.

Location: It’s the first stage you encounter when entering the festival.

Friday Highlights: Da Tweekaz will bring a high-energy, harder sound that differs from the DJs you’ll typically find at this stage. Another artist you must put on your radar is Lil Texas, who brings a harder and blistering pace to bring the heat to the Grounds.

Saturday Highlights: Meduza, the kings of melodic house, are known for their house hits like “Piece of Your Heart” and “Lose Control.” Expect their sets to be more of a chilled, euphoric experience than something heavier.

Friday Lineup:

ANGEL CANNON

Angerfist

Da Tweekaz

Keltek

Lady Faith

Lil Texas

Rebekah

Rob Gee

Rooler

Tony Junior

Saturday Lineup:

Cloonee

Fallon

Joshwa B2B Riordan

Lisbona Sisters

Mary Droppinz (UKG Set)

Meduza

Odd Mob

Tita Lau

Wicked Woods

The Wicked Woods stage features deep, pulsing techno and immersive house beats that take you on a journey through sound. Its hypnotic nature makes it a favorite for those who want to get lost in the groove.

Location: Newly moved behind the Feeding Grounds. So walk straight from the entrance, past the Feeding Grounds stage.

Friday Highlights: Dance music legend Fatboy Slim looks to perform an unforgettable mix of iconic tracks like “Praise You” or “The Rockafeller Skank.” Denis Cruz will also bring his rolling, hypnotic grooves, perfectly fitting the forest setting.

Saturday Highlights: Nina Kraviz will bring her unique, genre-bending sound to the Woods. Known for her avant-garde selections and energetic sets, she’ll turn the woods into a hypnotic, late-night rave.

Friday Lineup:

Chloé Caillet

Denis Sulta

Dennis Cruz

Fatboy Slim

Joshua De La Cruz

PAWSA

Prunk

Saturday Lineup:

Ben Klock B2B Marcel Dettmann

Chippy Nonstop

Clara Cuvé

Nina Kraviz

OGUZ

Palma

Patrick Mason

Beatbox Boombox Art Car & Casa Bacardi

Beatbox Boombox and Casa Bacardi showcase up-and-coming talent. So, if you’re the type who likes to wander and discover new sounds and vibes, then these stages are for you.

Location: Beatbox Boombox is between The Grimm and Sewer District, close to the unannounced stage. Casa Bacardi is close to Crazy Town and is at the heart of Escape Halloween 2024.

Beatbox Boombox Art Car

Friday Lineup:

Chuwe

HUA

Kaka

MenaȻe

RoRoll

Samüel Fu B2B TTR

Shakedat

Saturday Lineup:

BADVOID

Blvk Sheep

Chassi

Kitsuni

Rainedrop

SJ

Casa Bacardi

Friday Lineup:

Allierockk

BOLO

D. Zeledon

DJ Fredy Fresco

DJ Tony Banks

Omnom

Saturday Lineup:

J.Patron

Joshwa

Lyon 808

MNYLOW

Principe Q

Escape Halloween 2024 scares up the NOS Events Center in San Bernadino on October 25 and 26.