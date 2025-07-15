VTuber Stars Take Over Dodger Stadium for Hololive Night 2025

The Los Angeles Dodgers has been wonderful when it comes to collaborating with fandom, including Star Wars Night. During Anime Expo 2025, the Los Angeles baseball team partnered with Toei Animation for One Piece Night and Hololive Production for Hololive Night. This marks the second Hololive Night, and the VTuber agency has learned its lesson by making more exclusive merchandise available in more stores at Dodger Stadium.

Nerd Reactor embarked on a Hololive Night adventure, and the crowd was introduced to three of its prominent VTubers: Koseki Bijou, Ninomae Ina’nis, and IRyS. The idols helped excite the crowd throughout the day, marking the first-ever VTuber live stream at Dodger Stadium. The VTubers sang “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” and interacted with the crowd after the game ended with the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. the Houston Astros.

In addition to exclusive merchandise at the many stores, the special event ticket package had exclusive Hololive and Dodgers collaboration trading cards.

Dodgers Fans Meets Hololive

As a guest at the Dodgers Stadium, I was interested in seeing how the two different worlds would collide. There are guests who are fans of the Dodgers, and then there are fans of Hololive, which you could tell by their cosplay. And then there are fans of both!

During the game, I heard one bemused Dodgers fan reacting with, “What the **** is this?” These are the types of fans that Hololive founder and CEO Motoaki Tanigo wants to bring into the VTuber world.

“I think to make people say ‘What’s this?’ is also okay, because that will be the first step of having an interest to new things,” Tanigo tells Nerd Reactor. “I think taking that kind of chance will lead to more people becoming fans of VTuber culture.”

The Hololive VTubers

Last year, Hololive Night featured the Japanese talents. This year, the virtual YouTuber agency wanted to highlight English talents. There are many English VTubers in Hololive, including Mori Calliope, who recently had her first solo concert in the U.S., paving the way for more VTubers to perform solo concerts.

“It was difficult, but we finally picked the three talents who speak English because most of the fans here speak English,” Tanigo said.

For Hololive Night at Dodgers Stadium 2025, the three VTubers who were picked were Ina’nis, Bijou, and IRyS. They got the crowd excited and had them sing along and participate in fun games.

Hololive isn’t done yet since it is always looking to partner with different sports.

“We still want to collaborate,” Tanigo added. “Not only baseball, but also with many kinds of sports. We’re starting to think about many future collaborations from now on.”

Isekai Stage, the Anime Cover Band

Since Hololive Night took place during Anime Expo, it was fitting for Dodger Stadium to bring in Isekai Stage, an anime cover band. One of the songs played was “Lilac” by Mrs. Green Apple, which was featured in the baseball anime Oblivion Battery. Other theme songs included Naruto, Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, One Piece and more.

You can check out more of their music on Instagram and YouTube.