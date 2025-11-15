Victoria Pedretti & Carys Douglas on Female Friendships in F*ck That Guy

Victora Pedretti (The Haunting of Hill House) and Carys Douglas star in the coming-of-age short film, F*ck That Guy, about friendship, identity and sexuality. Douglas portrays Frankie, who wants to prove to her older friend that sex isn’t a big deal. The film premiered virtually on November 15 at 12 pm PST.

“I think its core is about friendship dynamics and the nuances of female friendships,” Douglas tells Nerd Reactor. “There’s so much to take from it. It’s from Frankie’s POV. I think it’s the love and fear of loss in growing up with the people that you grew up around, and specifically, how do you show and tell people close to you that you love them and you’re going to miss them. There’s a lot of grayness in friendships and dynamics. I think F*ck That Guy sheds light on those nuances.”

The film follows two young women in the ’90s, and Pedretti talks about the battle between virginity and being sexually active.

“It was very confusing to be a young person then, because you were being presented with the image of these young women who are being very provocative and sexually forward,” Pedretti explained. “Sex was very much in the room when it came to a lot of these performances and whatnot. It was very suggestive, but then there was also this attempt at claiming virginity and purity. It was very confusing, this virgin/whore dynamic. It was very dichotomous, and it didn’t feel like it was very hard to figure out what your lane is. It’s like either you’re a slut or you’re a virgin. You can’t just be a human being.”

You can unlock the film via the screening page here. On-demand access is available until November 22nd at 2:25 pm PST.

About F*ck That Guy

Synopsis: 1992 Connecticut. Desperate to keep the attention of her intoxicating older best friend, Frankie sets out to prove that sex is no big deal.

The film is directed by Hanna Gray Organschi and produced by Tara Sheffer and Elizabeth Woodward. Executive producers are Spike Lee and Riva Marker.

It stars Carys Douglas, Victoria Pedretti, Micheál Neeson and Dagmara Dominczyk.