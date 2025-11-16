Jurassic World Evolution 3 Review: Amazing Graphics & Wild Dino Chaos

Jurassic World Evolutions 3 is a park management simulator game by Frontier Developments. There are 3 different game modes, Campaign, Challenge and Sandbox. I chose to play the campaign since I’ve never played any of the previous Jurassic World Evolutions games before.

First things first, I loved the graphics in this game. Whether I was fully zoomed out to get a better view of the park structures or zoomed all the way in to watch the dinosaurs consuming people, it looked amazing. Yes, the dinosaurs can and will eat your park visitors and employees! Highly entertaining to say the least. There were also no game-breaking bugs that I encountered; it was very well optimized during my playthrough.

The overall goal of the game is to build up your parks to attract and entertain more guests. There are multiple locations you’ll unlock as you go through the campaign. Hire scientists to research different fossils for you, which will then allow the creation of different species of dinosaurs! Even more intriguing is that once you unlock the ability through researching, you can start to cross-breed them to make even more monstrous terrors!

Every dinosaur species has specific requirements they want in their sweet new home. They will also have different compatibilities. Some will get along with others, and some… well… some will straight up kill everything and anything on sight! Food is also different for each type of dinosaur you’re parading around in captivity. Speaking of, you’ll want to make sure you have great views on your viewing decks for your brave and loyal customers! Keep them satisfied with awesome dinosaur IRL encounters, as well as shops, and your park walkways will be packed!

Overall, I really enjoyed this game, and I’m not one to play many of the tycoon games. The campaign was nice for a new player since it held your hand as you went, giving you quests to do and things to achieve. The customization was a little limited due to space and dinosaur-specific requirements.

However, I really liked that you could zoom out like the god that you are while the little peons below lived their happy, blissfully unaware AI lives. Or you could get in there and drive the jeeps or fly the helicopters on your own to tranquilize an unruly dinosaur on a rampage or take a sweet picture for the gram, giving you the feeling of being more involved in your park rather than a lonely sky spectator.