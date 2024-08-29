Universal Reveals Jurassic World Rebirth Title Treatment, Coming to Theaters July 2025

Universal has announced that the next installment in the Jurassic Park franchise, Jurassic World Rebirth, is headed to theaters in July 2025. The title treatment was also released for the film starring Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton) and Mahershala Ali (Netflix’s Luke Cage). They are joined by Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (A Man Called Otto). The film follows a team on a race to secure DNA samples from the three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air.

The film is written by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp and directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story).

About Jurassic World Rebirth

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world’s three most massive dinosaurs. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades.

Ali is Duncan Kincaid, Zora’s most trusted team leader; Jonathan Bailey (Wicked, Bridgerton) plays paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis; Rupert Friend (Homeland, Obi-Wan Kenobi) appears as Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer, Murder on the Orient Express) plays Reuben Delgado, the father of the shipwrecked civilian family.

The cast includes Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez) as Reuben’s family. The film also features, as members of Zora and Krebs’ crews, Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF) and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Jurassic World Rebirth is directed by Edwards from a script by Koepp (War of the Worlds), based on characters created by Michael Crichton. The film is produced by Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, both longtime Jurassic franchise producers and of this summer’s blockbuster, Twisters. The film is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Denis L. Stewart and Jim Spencer.