Gori: Cuddly Carnage Is Available Today on Consoles and PC

Gori: Cuddly Carnage from developer Angry Demon Studios and publisher Wired Productions is now available on consoles and PC. The game is set in a world where humanity is dead and an orange cat fights unicorns to save the world as he rides on his hoverboard.

The third-person action game features colorful graphics, bloody and cartoony violence, and plenty of cat humor and is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4/5, Nintendo Switch, Utomik and PC via Steam, GOG, and Epic Games stores.

Check out the launch trailer here.

About Gori: Cuddly Carnage

Synopsis: Step onto a futuristic version of Earth, drenched in neon and overrun by killer unicorns, terrifying jack-in-the-boxes and all manner of evil nightmares. The planet (and all of cat-kind) has only one chance at survival with a team of unlikely heroes: Gori, the cute yet extremely deadly ginger cat hero and F.R.A.N.K, the sentient hoverboard that is equipped with razor sharp blades whom Gori travels on and uses as a deadly weapon, are joined by the perennially depressed CH1-P. Together, they work to aid Gori who is grinding rails and tearing mutated unicorns to pieces with lethal combos.

“We’re excited to announce that our cat on a hoverboard is ready to hit the streets—Gori: Cuddly Carnage is launching today across all major platforms!” – said John Kalderon, co-founder of Angry Demon Studio – “Imagine if a Death Metal band ran their tour bus into a toy store—that’s the chaotic, colourful, and adrenaline-pumping experience we’ve crafted. Our team has poured our hearts into creating this game which blends fast-paced hoverboarding action with intense combat in a world that’s as wild as it is fun. We hope you enjoy playing Gori as much as we’ve enjoyed creating it. Thank you for your support!’

“The Angry Demons have really nailed it, Gori: Cuddly Carnage is a true acid-fueled-action-packed-fun game.” – said Leo Zullo, Managing Director of Wired Productions. -”Five years of indie passion and high energy has gone into this kitty, and we’re so proud that we get to help get it into the hands of every fan to play. It’s a total trip and a true gem of an experience.”

Slay with style and battle the terrifying hordes of the Adorable Army (Toyz Inc. trademark pending), the destroyers of humanity and manufacturers of the most cursed toys since Sid from Toy Story. Players will unlock new skills and put them to the test as they wrack up high scores and see if they can beat the time of every level across this blood-soaked scene.

Speaking of blood, the squeamish might be wondering if Gori’s really their hero? Fear not! Players can toggle all the blood and gore within Gori: Cuddly Carnage and give these unconventional unicorns ‘purple juice’ instead of blood. Moreover, Nintendo players in Japan, China and S. Korea will be experiencing this alternative by default, so that Gori’s story can be played by any and all on their Switch.

Gori: Cuddly Carnage is available now on PC (Steam, Epic and GOG), PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch for MSRP $21.99/€21.99/£17.99; as well as via Utomik, a subscription based service . The game is rated ESRB “M for Mature” and PEGI 16.

Find Angry Demon Studio on YouTube, Instagram, Discord, and X.