Stripes – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

Stripes is one of those comedies that somehow feels effortless while still hitting all the right notes. Even after more than forty years, it still lands with the same easygoing charm and sly wit that made it a classic in the first place. Bill Murray is at his most magnetic here, delivering a performance that’s sharp, mischievous, and completely natural. He doesn’t feel like he’s playing a character — he just is this guy, and that’s precisely why it works.

The story is straightforward: a couple of down-on-their-luck guys impulsively join the Army for a fresh start. But Stripes isn’t really about the plot — it’s about the hangout vibe, the snappy interactions, and the chemistry between the characters. Murray and Harold Ramis make an unbeatable duo, anchoring the film’s laid-back energy with a genuine friendship. John Candy, Warren Oates, Judge Reinhold, and Sean Young (among others) fill out the world with memorable side characters who all get their moment to shine.

Stripes is special because it balances its silliness with just enough sincerity. There’s a genuine affection for these screwups — it never feels like the movie is mocking them, even as the situations get increasingly absurd. Ivan Reitman’s direction keeps everything moving without rushing, letting scenes breathe and allowing the actors to riff and find little moments that make the comedy feel organic rather than forced. Even when the story escalates into a full-on military action parody in the second half, it still feels consistent with the laid-back spirit of the film.

One of Stripes’ biggest strengths is its ability to make you feel right there with these characters — goofing off, getting into trouble, trying to survive basic training, and somehow stumbling into heroism. It’s the kind of comedy that’s relaxed but never lazy, where even the downtime scenes are funny just because of how naturally the characters bounce off each other.

And while Stripes isn’t a rapid-fire, joke-a-minute kind of movie, the laughs it delivers hit with real weight. There’s a looseness to the humor that feels refreshing even now — it’s not trying to force punchlines every few seconds. Instead, the film builds its world and lets the comedy grow out of the situations and relationships. That slower, more confident rhythm gives Stripes a rewatchability that many modern comedies can’t touch.

Overall, Stripes is simply a good time. It’s funny without trying too hard, it’s heartfelt without getting sentimental, and it’s carried by a cast that genuinely seems like they’re having a blast together. This comedy knows precisely what it’s doing and does it with effortless style. Whether you’re seeing it for the first time or the fiftieth, Stripes still feels like a winner.

Movie Review: 5/5 atoms

Video

Stripes is available on Ultra HD Blu-ray in a native 4K, HEVC / H.265, Dolby Vision/HDR10 presentation with a 1.85:1 aspect ratio. The blacks are natural and satisfyingly deep. No crushing is present. Saturation is fantastic, handling a full range of lighting, shadows, and textures while keeping the image crisp and well-defined. At the same time, the Dolby Vision elevates the glow of fire, neon signs, car lights, and more, adding vivid highlights without overdoing it. While Stripes isn’t the most colorful film, the intentionally dull and dingy palette comes through with a deliberate, almost artful presentation. When scenes shift to “normal” environments, fabrics and displays pop with rich reds, greens, and blues. Overflowing with detail and depth, the film feels almost painterly at times. A fine layer of grain enhances the image, enriching the texture and preserving the film’s organic character.

Video Review: 4.5/5 atoms

Audio

Stripes is available on Ultra HD Blu-ray with a Dolby Atmos or a 7.1 Dolby TrueHD audio presentation if Atmos is not supported. This review will cover the Blu-ray’s Dolby Atmos mix. Surprisingly, Stripes also boasts a very impressive Dolby Atmos track for a comedy. It’s wildly engaging, with tremendous depth and booming action sequences that feel larger than life. The sound design is nuanced, making every scene feel lived-in and immersive. The track also excels at creating dynamic environments, balancing the quietest moments with the loudest bursts of chaos. Whether rain pours from above or vehicles pass through, the overhead channels are smartly used. Rear and side channels stay active, layering room ambiance, tracking movement, and extending audio elements beyond the frame. Meanwhile, the subwoofer hits deep, rumbling levels during gunfire, explosions, roaring engines, and thunderous skies.

Audio Review: 4.5/5 atoms

Special Features

Stripes has the following bonus features on the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc:

40 Years of Stripes With Bill & Ivan: That’s The Fact, Jack!

40 Years of Stripes With Bill & Ivan: Lighten Up, Francis

Theatrical Trailer

In addition, you can find the following bonus features on the Blu-ray disc:

Stars and Stripes – Part One

Stars and Stripes – Part Two

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Commentary with Director Ivan Reitman and Writer/Producer Dan Goldberg

1983 TV Version of Stripes (Standard Definition)

Features Assessment

With 40 Years of Stripes With Bill & Ivan, Bill Murray and Ivan Reitman stroll down memory lane as they reflect on the making of Stripes. Recorded over Zoom, their conversation is full of great anecdotes, fun tidbits, thoughtful reflection, and an overall appreciation for the film’s lasting legacy. It’s a relaxed and enjoyable listen that fans will appreciate.

Stars and Stripes covers much of the same ground as the commentary track but adds some nice visual context. Ivan Reitman and Dan Goldberg take center stage, offering plenty of stories about casting mostly unknowns, shooting key scenes, working with the main cast, and navigating the overall chaos and fun of the production. Many cast members also chime in through static interviews paired with clips from the film. It’s a solid retrospective and serves as a great alternative to listening to the full commentary for viewers short on time.

There’s also a commentary track found on the Extended Version section that’s recorded with Ivan Reitman and writer/producer Dan Goldberg. On the commentary, they reflect on the film twenty years after its 1981 release. They dive into everything from the Department of Defense’s cooperation to the heavy use of improvisation, the Bill Murray/Ivan Reitman dynamic, the choice of filming locations, and casting performances. They also touch on Paramount’s original involvement — and how Cheech and Chong were almost part of the project. It’s a balanced, informative, and entertaining supplement that fans want to check out.

Finally, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment released a special steelbook edition to celebrate Stripes’s Ultra HD home release. This glossy finish steelbook features artwork similar to the Columbia Classics release. The design aligns with the original poster art, featuring excellent film stills and cast photos.

Special Features Review: 4/5 atoms

Overall, Stripes is a laid-back, effortlessly funny comedy fueled by Bill Murray’s charm, a great ensemble cast, and an underdog spirit. It’s a blast to revisit today. The video and audio presentations for Stripes are incredible. Plus, this release features a strong set of special features that celebrate the film’s legacy with plenty of charm and insight.

Overall Review: 4.5/5 atoms

Stripes hits stores on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on April 29th.

