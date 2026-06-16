Toy Story 5 Review – Celebrating the Power of Play

I’ll admit it. When Pixar announced Toy Story 5, I was nervous.

Not because I don’t love this franchise. Quite the opposite. Toy Story has been a constant companion for most of my life, and after the emotional farewell of Toy Story 3 and the unexpected meetings and partings of Toy Story 4, I genuinely wondered what was left to say. I expected another Woody and Buzz adventure, nostalgia. I expected comfort.

What I didn’t expect was Jessie.

And honestly, I’m so glad that’s the movie we got.

Directed by Andrew Stanton and co-directed by McKenna Harris, Toy Story 5 reunites nearly every voice fans have grown up with. Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Tony Hale, John Ratzenberger, Wallace Shawn, Blake Clark, Annie Potts, Bonnie Hunt, Kristen Schaal, Keanu Reeves, Ally Maki, Melissa Villaseñor, and others return with the same warmth and chemistry that have defined this series for decades. The newcomers, including Greta Lee, Conan O’Brien, Craig Robinson, Bad Bunny, Ernie Hudson, Alan Cumming, and several more, slide naturally into this world without feeling like stunt casting.

But the real heart of the film belongs to Joan Cusack.

For years, her story in Toy Story 2 gave us one of the franchise’s most devastating moments. That fear of abandonment never truly disappeared, and Toy Story 5 wisely recognizes that trauma doesn’t simply vanish because time passes. Seeing Jessie wrestle with those lingering scars gives the film an emotional foundation I never saw coming. Joan Cusack delivers some of her strongest work in the entire series, and there were several moments where I found myself far more invested in her journey than I expected.

The “toys versus technology” premise initially seemed like the obvious hook. Trailers suggested a story about screens replacing playtime, and while that idea is certainly present, the film digs much deeper than that.

What Toy Story 5 is really asking is why so many children today feel pressured to grow up so quickly.

The film quietly examines the expectations placed on kids, the fear of not fitting in, and the way structured lives sometimes leave very little room for imagination. Technology becomes less of a villain and more of a symptom. The real issue is a world that often forgets how important play actually is.

That message hit me harder than I expected.

As someone who grew up creating stories with toys scattered across the floor, I found myself thinking about how much those moments shaped who I became. Toy Story 5 understands that play isn’t wasted time. It’s how children process emotions, discover themselves, and learn to connect with others. That’s a surprisingly profound idea for a movie about talking toys.

And thankfully, the film never forgets to have fun.

The comedy lands beautifully. The returning cast still feels like a family, and the chemistry between everyone remains one of Pixar’s greatest strengths. Whether it’s Rex spiraling into panic, Hamm delivering dry observations, or Duke Caboom stealing scenes once again, the movie balances humor and emotion with remarkable confidence.

Visually, Pixar continues to impress. The animation is stunning, but what stood out to me most were the smaller details. Expressions carry so much feeling. Quiet moments are allowed to breathe. There is a maturity to the filmmaking that trusts the audience without ever losing the wonder that made the original film special back in 1995.

By the time the credits rolled, I found myself smiling for a reason I never expected.

Toy Story 5 didn’t try to recreate the past. It didn’t chase nostalgia for nostalgia’s sake. Instead, it found a new story worth telling and gave one of the franchise’s most beloved characters the spotlight she deserved.

And somehow, against all my expectations, I think this movie was one of the best Toy Story films ever made.

That was perhaps the biggest surprise of all.

After thirty years, this franchise still understands something many films forget: growing up doesn’t mean leaving play behind. It means carrying the lessons, friendships, and imagination we discovered through it into the next chapter of our lives. Toy Story 5 celebrates that idea with sincerity, humor, and a tremendous amount of heart.

I walked into the theater wondering why this movie existed.

I walked out grateful that it does.

Rating: 5/5 atoms

Toy Story 5 comes alive in theaters this Friday, June 19th.