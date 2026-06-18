Juan Pablo Raba Reveals Joaquin’s Future Is Driven by ‘Heartbreak’ in Dutton Ranch

Dutton Ranch is now in its midseason, and episode 6 ramped up the intensity, especially with what happened to Joaquin, who is portrayed by Juan Pablo Raba (Narcos). The world of 10 Petal Ranch is getting explosive with Rob-Will Jackson, played by Jai Courtney (Spartacus, Suicide Squad), the wildcard in the show.

Joaquin has only been doing what’s best for 10 Petal Ranch and his mother, Beulah Jackson (portrayed by Annette Bening). Still, his brother, Rob-Will, has been causing headaches since the beginning of the season, including murder.

“From now on, after Episode 7, everything that happens or doesn’t happen to Joaquin, anything that he does or doesn’t do has one root and one root only, and that’s heartbreak,” Raba tells Nerd Reactor. “And that is a very powerful driver because it’s very unique. It’s not like, ‘Oh, they took away my political position, I’m going to get it back.’ It’s not like, ‘They took my money away, I’m going to take more money from you.’ It’s like, no, they broke my heart. And now it’s going to get real because you broke my heart. What a unique place to work from.”

As a Latino actor, Raba was proud to be in this production because the creative team did not try to change his performance just because of his background.

“You have no idea how many times I have been asked on sets, like, ‘Oh man, you don’t look Latino enough,'” the actor explained. “I’m like, ‘Brother, it doesn’t get more Latino than me.’ So this is something I’ve been fighting with, and not against, because I always think there are ways to work around stuff. [In Dutton Ranch], you would think, ‘Oh, he’s going to Texas to show Texans, they really are going to rough him up, and they want him to look Latino.’ Not once have I been talked down to or talked about changing my performance according to my heritage. And that makes me feel very proud and very grateful.”

Episode 7 will air on June 19, 2026.

About Dutton Ranch

Synopsis: Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly return as the indomitable Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton in Dutton Ranch, premiering globally on Paramount+ on Friday, May 15 with two episodes, and this time, they’re taking on Texas. As Beth and Rip fight to build a future together – far from the ghosts of Yellowstone – they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire. In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul.

Dutton Ranch premiered globally on Paramount+ on May 15, 2026 The series also premiered on the Paramount Network May 15, at 8pm ET/PT.