Toy Story 5 Claw Machine Event Took Over The Grove in Los Angeles

Toy Story 5 was an instant hit at the box office, already raking in over $328 million worldwide since its opening weekend, with a $159.6 million domestic debut in North America. One of the brand collaborations includes Kellogg’s, where fans can get a surprise toy inside a special edition cereal box.

On Sunday, May 24th, at The Grove in LA, Disney and Kellogg’s teamed up for a fun one-day event featuring a giant Toy Story claw machine. Select fans had the chance to operate The Claw, and every person won a prize of all shapes and sizes, even a scooter!

Check out the video below to see some of the prizes won:

Toy Story 5 is now in theaters, and fans can now get a surprise toy inside Kellogg’s special edition cereal boxes.