Inside the TMNT Pizzeria: A Look at Santa Monica’s New Turtle-Themed Restaurant

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles now have their own permanent pizzeria in Santa Monica, CA. The restaurant opened over the weekend, with the Ninja Turtles mascots Michelangelo, Leonardo, Donatello, and Raphael celebrating with fans. Guests who enter the venue will be treated to a retro-style restaurant with neon lights, CRT-style monitors showcasing the classic cartoon show, a pinball machine, and an arcade machine.

Exclusive merchandise is also available, and for those wanting to get some drinks in, there is a bar inside the restaurant. The restroom even looks nice with the shell-inspired mirror and a manhole cover on the ceiling, making you feel like you are inside a New York City sewer.

Check out our experience of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizzeria in the video below:

Get a look at the different signature pizzas via the menu below:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizzeria Los Angeles is now open at 1444 3rd St Promenade, Santa Monica, CA 90401.

Hours are:

Sunday – Thursday: 11 AM – 10 PM

Friday – Saturday: 11 AM – 11 PM