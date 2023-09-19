The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert Is Back to Celebrate 30th Anniversary at Hollywood Bowl

The Nightmare Before Christmas is a holiday classic that combines two popular holidays, Halloween and Christmas, and features music by Danny Elfman, who provided the singing voice for Jack Skellington, AKA the Pumpkin King. This year marks the film’s 30th anniversary, and the tradition continues with The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl during Halloween weekend. Elfman will be performing with a live orchestra.

The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert will be at the Hollywood Bowl for three nights from Friday, October 27 to Sunday, October 29. John Mauceri will be conducting with a full orchestra and choir with special guest Sandy Cameron on the violin. More surprise guests will be performing all weekend long.

Elfman will be singing the songs featuring Jack with the live orchestra as they perform in front of a projection on the façade of the Hollywood Bowl.

Guests are encouraged to dress up in Tim Burton-inspired costumes. Pre-show activities include a costume contest, unique photo opportunities, and trick-or-treating stations.

The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert sold out for its two nights during Halloween weekend at the Hollywood Bowl in 2015, and it came back in 2016 and 2018 for three nights each. Special guest performances in the past included Catherine O’Hara, Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers, Paul Reubens, Weird Al and Ken Page.

Tickets are now on sale at Ticketmaster.com.