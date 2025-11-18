Wicked: For Good Review – Defying Gravity on the Yellow Brick Road

Jon M. Chu’s Wicked duology has always carried the weight of expectation — both from fans of the Broadway classic and from moviegoers who grew up watching the classic 1939 film. The first Wicked film aimed big, translating the iconic musical with an extravagant world-building and a sincere heart. Wicked: For Good actively strengthens the foundation laid by the first film.

Where Wicked could feel baggy and uneven, For Good moves with noticeably stronger pacing and leaner storytelling. Scenes transition with more purpose, and songs are allowed to stand on their own. Chu keeps a firmer grip on the narrative threads. His flair for movement and spectacle shines brightest in the big set pieces. There’s a fluidity to how the camera sweeps through musical set pieces.

At the same time, For Good can occasionally stumble into tonal whiplash. The franchise’s inherent tug-of-war between soaring musical sentiment and quieter moments becomes more pronounced here. When the film jumps quickly from heartfelt confessionals to looming authoritarian dread to its connection to The Wizard of Oz, the contrast can feel abrupt. And in the final act, a few plot transitions rush by so quickly that you wish the story had flowed better.

Wicked: For Good wraps up Elphaba and Glinda’s journey with sincere emotion, memorable song performances, and a heartfelt finale to the saga.

But the emotional center of the film is the relationship between Elphaba and Glinda. Cynthia Erivo delivers a more vulnerable, internalized performance this time around. There’s a quiet ache behind every decision she makes, and her control over even the smallest emotional beats gives the film real weight. Ariana Grande, meanwhile, levels up dramatically from her already solid first outing. Her Glinda is more grounded, earnest, and emotionally readable.

When the two share the screen, the movie finds its sweet spot. Their voices blend beautifully in every duet, but “For Good” is the undisputed emotional apex. The duet is sincere, mature, and devastating in the way only a bittersweet goodbye can be. Chu’s decision to avoid overediting pays off here; he lets the performers sing, enables the scene to play, and trusts the audience to sit with the moment. It’s rare for a modern musical number to feel intimate rather than overproduced.

If the film has one lingering frustration, it’s that some supporting characters still feel underused—threads teased in Part One don’t always pay off with the depth they deserve. But even that can’t dim the impact of a finale that understands its emotional priorities.

Overall, Wicked: For Good doesn’t just wrap up the story; it earns the tale its conclusion. It’s heartfelt, visually dynamic, and anchored by two stellar performances from Erivo and Grande. This is a finale that soars where it matters most.

Rating: 4/5 atoms

Wicked: For Good hits theaters on November 21st.