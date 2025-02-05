Saturn Awards 2025 Winners Include Dune: Part Two and Deadpool & Wolverine

Genre films typically do not get a love of love from award shows such as the Golden Globes and The Oscars. Thankfully, The Saturn Awards is dedicated to honoring fantasy, sci-fi, and horror films. On Sunday, February 2nd, the 52nd annual Saturn Awards was held at Hilton Universal City in Los Angeles. The big winner was Dune: Part Two, which won five awards. Other winners included Deadpool & Wolverine and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.
One such talented artist to win an award was Danny Elfman, who won Best Film Music for composing the music of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. After receiving his award, he took to the press room to talk about his history with Tim Burton and got to work on the world of Beetlejuice again.
Joel McHale hosted for the third time in a row, and last year’s guests included director James Cameron (Avatar) and producer Jon Landau (Avatar), who passed away in 2024 and was honored at this year’s awards show.
In the films category, Dune: Part Two won for Best Science Fiction Film, Film Direction, Production Design, Visual Effects, and Best Supporting Actress for Rebecca Ferguson.
Colin Farrell and Rosario Dawson won Best Actor and Best Actress in a Television Series, respectively.
Xolo Maridueña won Best Yount Performer in a Television Series for Cobra Kai.
Nicolas Cage won Best Actor in a Film for Dream Scenario. The actor praised the late director David Lunch and was vocal against AI.
Fallout won Best Science Fiction Television Series and House of the Dragon won Best Fantasy Series.
The Saturn Awards was created in 1973 by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films.
Dafne Keen, who starred in Deadpool & Wolverine, was in attendance, and Nerd Reactor had the chance to chat with the actor about her role as X-23 in the Marvel Studios film.
Here is the full list of winners for The Saturn Awards 2025:
Film Awards
- Best Science Fiction Film – Dune: Part Two
- Best Fantasy Film – Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
- Best Horror Film – Alien: Romulus
- Best Action / Adventure Film – Deadpool & Wolverine
- Best Thriller Film – Strange Darling
- Best Animated Film – The Wild Robot
- Best Independent Film – Late Night With The Devil
- Best International Film – Godzilla Minus One
- Best Film Direction – Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two
- Best Film Screenwriting – Osgood Perkins, Longlegs
- Best Actor in a Film – Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario as Paul Matthews
- Best Actress In A Film – Demi Moore, The Substance as Elisabeth Sparkle
- Best Supporting Actor in a Film – Hugh Jackman, Deadpool & Wolverine as Logan / Wolverine
- Best Supporting Actress in a Film – Rebecca Ferguson, Dune: Part Two as Lady Jessica
- Best Younger Performer in a Film – Jenna Ortega, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice as Astrid Deetz
- Best Film Editing – Deadpool & Wolverine, Dean Zimmerman and Shane Reid
- Best Film Music – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Danny Elfman
- Best Film Production Design – Dune: Part Two, Patrice Vermette
- Best Film Costume Design – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Colleen Atwood
- Best Film Make Up – The Substance, Pierre-Olivier Persin
- Best Film Visual / Special Effects – Dune: Part Two, Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, and Gerd Nefze
Television Awards
- Best Science Fiction Series – Fallout
- Best Fantasy Television Series – House Of The Dragon
- Best Horror Television Series – From
- Best Action / Thriller Television Series – Cobra Kai
- Best Animated Television Series or Special – Star Wars: The Bad Batch
- Best Superhero Television Series – Agatha All Along
- Best Television Presentation – The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live
- Best Actor In A Television Series – Colin Farrell, The Penguin as Oswald “Oz” Cobb / The Penguin
- Best Actress In A Television Series – Rosario Dawson – Ahsoka as Ahsoka Tano
- Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series – Antony Starr, The Boys as Homelander
- Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series – Cristin Milioti, The Penguin as Sofia Falcone
- Best Young Performer in a Television Series – Xolo Maridueña, Cobra Kai as Miguel Diaz
- Best Guest Star In A Television Series – Mark Hamill, The Fall Of The House of Usher as Arthur Gordon Pym
Home Entertainment Awards
- Best 4K Home Media Release – Saw X
- Best Classic Film Home Media Release – Invasion Of The Body Snatchers
- Best Film Home Media Collection Release – Batman: 85th Anniversary Collection
Special Achievement Awards
- Spotlight Award – Fallout
- Dan Curtis Legacy Award – Superman & Lois
- Lifetime Achievement Award – William Shatner
- George Pal Memorial Award – Back To The Future
- Robert Forster Artist’s Award – Hiroyuki Sanada
- Lance Reddick Legacy Award – Laurence Fishburne