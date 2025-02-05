Saturn Awards 2025 Winners Include Dune: Part Two and Deadpool & Wolverine

Genre films typically do not get a love of love from award shows such as the Golden Globes and The Oscars. Thankfully, The Saturn Awards is dedicated to honoring fantasy, sci-fi, and horror films. On Sunday, February 2nd, the 52nd annual Saturn Awards was held at Hilton Universal City in Los Angeles. The big winner was Dune: Part Two, which won five awards. Other winners included Deadpool & Wolverine and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

One such talented artist to win an award was Danny Elfman, who won Best Film Music for composing the music of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. After receiving his award, he took to the press room to talk about his history with Tim Burton and got to work on the world of Beetlejuice again.

Joel McHale hosted for the third time in a row, and last year’s guests included director James Cameron (Avatar) and producer Jon Landau (Avatar), who passed away in 2024 and was honored at this year’s awards show.

In the films category, Dune: Part Two won for Best Science Fiction Film, Film Direction, Production Design, Visual Effects, and Best Supporting Actress for Rebecca Ferguson.

Colin Farrell and Rosario Dawson won Best Actor and Best Actress in a Television Series, respectively.

Xolo Maridueña won Best Yount Performer in a Television Series for Cobra Kai.

Nicolas Cage won Best Actor in a Film for Dream Scenario. The actor praised the late director David Lunch and was vocal against AI.

Fallout won Best Science Fiction Television Series and House of the Dragon won Best Fantasy Series.

The Saturn Awards was created in 1973 by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films.

Dafne Keen, who starred in Deadpool & Wolverine, was in attendance, and Nerd Reactor had the chance to chat with the actor about her role as X-23 in the Marvel Studios film.

Here is the full list of winners for The Saturn Awards 2025:

Film Awards

Best Science Fiction Film – Dune: Part Two

Best Fantasy Film – Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice

Best Horror Film – Alien: Romulus

Best Action / Adventure Film – Deadpool & Wolverine

Best Thriller Film – Strange Darling

Best Animated Film – The Wild Robot

Best Independent Film – Late Night With The Devil

Best International Film – Godzilla Minus One

Best Film Direction – Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two

Best Film Screenwriting – Osgood Perkins, Longlegs

Best Actor in a Film – Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario as Paul Matthews

Best Actress In A Film – Demi Moore, The Substance as Elisabeth Sparkle

Best Supporting Actor in a Film – Hugh Jackman, Deadpool & Wolverine as Logan / Wolverine

Best Supporting Actress in a Film – Rebecca Ferguson, Dune: Part Two as Lady Jessica

Best Younger Performer in a Film – Jenna Ortega, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice as Astrid Deetz

Best Film Editing – Deadpool & Wolverine, Dean Zimmerman and Shane Reid

Best Film Music – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Danny Elfman

Best Film Production Design – Dune: Part Two, Patrice Vermette

Best Film Costume Design – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Colleen Atwood

Best Film Make Up – The Substance, Pierre-Olivier Persin

Best Film Visual / Special Effects – Dune: Part Two, Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, and Gerd Nefze

Television Awards

Best Science Fiction Series – Fallout

Best Fantasy Television Series – House Of The Dragon

Best Horror Television Series – From

Best Action / Thriller Television Series – Cobra Kai

Best Animated Television Series or Special – Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Best Superhero Television Series – Agatha All Along

Best Television Presentation – The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

Best Actor In A Television Series – Colin Farrell, The Penguin as Oswald “Oz” Cobb / The Penguin

Best Actress In A Television Series – Rosario Dawson – Ahsoka as Ahsoka Tano

Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series – Antony Starr, The Boys as Homelander

Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series – Cristin Milioti, The Penguin as Sofia Falcone

Best Young Performer in a Television Series – Xolo Maridueña, Cobra Kai as Miguel Diaz

Best Guest Star In A Television Series – Mark Hamill, The Fall Of The House of Usher as Arthur Gordon Pym

Home Entertainment Awards

Best 4K Home Media Release – Saw X

Best Classic Film Home Media Release – Invasion Of The Body Snatchers

Best Film Home Media Collection Release – Batman: 85th Anniversary Collection

Special Achievement Awards