The Japanese & English Voice Cast on My Hero Academia: You’re Next

My Hero Academia is a popular manga and anime series that follows Izuku Midoriya, a teenager who wants to be a superhero but is born without a Quirk (superpower) in a world where superpowers are common. My Hero Academia: You’re Next is the fourth film in the franchise and is headed to U.S. and Canadian theaters on October 11, 2024.

Synopsis: Deku, Bakugo, Todoroki and the rest of U.A. High Class 1-A must face off against Dark Might and the obscure crime organization under his control, the Gollini Family.

“It’s very complicated but I don’t want to lose to Dark Might so I’m doing my best as All Might,” Kenta Miyake, the Japanese voice actor of All Might and Dark Might, tells Nerd Reactor during the North American red carpet premiere.

“There’s a lot of ass to be kicked, I’ll tell you that,” Bakugo English voice actor Clifford Chaplin said. “This movie is pretty cool. It starts off with all the characters kind of broken up into some groups that we sort of never seen before. Bakugo is teamed up with some of his classmates that we haven’t seen them paired up before. As soon as it gets into the action, you get to see them really tearing down some bad guys until we get to the big climactic fight where of course you can expect the big three to really be bringing the heat.”

About My Hero Academia: You’re Next

Synopsis: “Next, it’s your turn!”

Those were the words All Might, Symbol of Peace, let out after defeating All For One, Symbol of Evil. All Might may no longer be the No. 1 hero of a society where most of the population has a superpowered Quirk, but Deku and his Hero Course classmates at U.A. High School are determined to carry on his will and ideals as heroes.

It was spring of Deku’s second year at U.A. when an all-out battle between heroes and villains broke out. Deku faced an overwhelmingly powerful Tomura Shigaraki and the two clashed violently, with both the heroes and the villains suffering heavy damages. The battle has since come to a temporary halt with Shigaraki’s retreat, but the time for their next confrontation draws closer with every second.

Japan is devastated by the all-out battle when a mysterious man suddenly appears. He presents himself as the one to replace All Might, becoming the new Symbol. He proclaims “Next, it’s my turn!” but turns out to be Dark Might! Despite resembling All Might in appearance, Dark Might’s ideals couldn’t be more different. He unleashes his Quirk for his own desires, creating a massive fort that begins to absorb the population one after another. Among the group accompanying Dark Might is Anna, a young woman with an unknown Quirk who is being targeted by a stoic individual in butler attire. Even though this person, Giulio, calls her “Miss Anna,” he seems to be after her life. Just what could their connection be to Dark Might?

Will Deku, Bakugo, Todoroki and the rest of U.A. High Class 1-A be able to protect the world by putting an end to Dark Might–the new Symbol and his desires? They must face off against Dark Might and the obscure crime organization under his control, the Gollini Family.

“Next, it’s our turn!”

My Hero Academia: You’re Next was released in Japan on August 2, 2024.