Max’s Roller-Skating Competition Series, Roller Jam, Is Hosted by Jordin Sparks and Will Explore Different Decades of Music

Roller Jam is a Max Original competition series featuring roller-skating teams competing to be the best in the States. Hosting the show is Jordin Sparks, who is no stranger to competition series since she won in the sixth season of American Idol. Joining her as judges are roller-skating legend Terrell Ferguson and two-time Olympian figure skater Johnny Weir.

The competition series takes viewers through the different decades of music and features guest judges including Pepa from Salt and Pepa, Michelle Williams, Maureen McCormick, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Debbie Gibson and Joanna Gaines.

“It was really fun for us to learn about the crews when they came because some skaters had just started and there were some skaters that had been skating for 20-plus years,” Sparks tells Nerd Reactor. “So it’s really something that anybody can try. Anybody can have fun with or take it seriously or do both – have fun and take it seriously. I really love seeing how broad the age range actually was because I also think that’s going to be what it’s like on the other side of the television when people are watching. You’re going to have the grandparents and you’re going to have kids watching and really enjoying it.”

The Max Original competition series Roller Jam debuts Thursday, October 10 on Max. An episode is released weekly and concludes with the finale on November 14.

About Roller Jam

Executive produced by Chip and Joanna Gaines and produced by Nikki Boella (“America’s Got Talent; Rhythm + Flow”) and Brian Lando (“A Very Brady Renovation”), Roller Jam is a six-episode competition series featuring the top roller-skating crews in the country dancing through the decades for a chance to win a $150,000 cash prize and a $10,000 donation to their local rink. Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum singer/songwriter and actress Jordin Sparks will host, with two-time U.S. Olympian and national figure skating champion Johnny Weir and roller-skating legend Terrell Ferguson serving as judges of the first-ever nationwide roller dancing competition on television. Each episode, skate teams must create all-new routines to perform for Johnny, Terrell and a celebrity guest judge in front of a live audience with only one chosen in the end as the ultimate roller dancing team in the country.

Featured image: Courtesy of Magnolia Network