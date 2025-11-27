The Funko Bitty Pop! Arcade Collection Brings Retro Arcade Nostalgia

Funko is known for its Funko Pop! vinyl figures, but it also offers a wide range of miniature collectibles, including the Bitty Pop! line. For video game enthusiasts, there’s the Funko Bitty Pop! Arcade collection, which captures the retro arcade style while having your own Bitty Pop! displayed inside it.

The first set launched this year in March during WonderCon, with a wider release in July. It featured video game characters from Sonic the Hedgehog and Five Nights at Freddy’s. Wreck-It Ralph and Tron, films inspired by video games, were also part of the launch. Other popular characters included Luke and the three-eyed alien from the Toy Story films. The Toy Story arcade emulates the claw machine, along with Five Nights at Freddy’s.

What makes these collectibles adorable is their small size while capturing the arcade cabinet feel with the joystick, buttons, coin slots, and retro designs. The tiny package includes the miniature arcade display and the Bitty Pop! figure inside a box. The figure and box can be inserted inside the arcade by putting the figure at the top and the box at the bottom.

The collectibles are available at Funko, Walmart, Target, Entertainment Earth, and more.