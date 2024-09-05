The Front Room Review – Have You Ever Tried to Find the Scares (But They Don’t Come Out Right?)

While A24 is known for its ability to release atmospheric and creepy horror films, The Front Room is neither of these things. Unfortunately, the film is tonally confusing and never quite lands on what it aims for. It sometimes feels like a supernatural horror, but it pivots into something closer to a dark family comedy at other moments. It’s an inconsistency that’ll plague the film throughout.

One of the most glaring issues with The Front Room is its inability to fully commit to being scary. While the premise hints at horror, the film never manages to generate any scares. Instead, it grosses out the audience, relying more on disgusting moments than tension or fear. Solange, played by the outstanding Kathryn Hunter, becomes the central figure of this unpleasantness as she deteriorates physically and mentally throughout the movie. Her portrayal of an overbearing, devoutly religious matriarch is impressive but also relentlessly irritating.

At the same time, she embodies the role so well that it feels like life imitating life. Her constant criticism and religious fervor grate on the film’s characters and audience equally. Although intentional, it adds to the discomfort of watching The Front Room. Solange is meant to be unsettling, but she sometimes becomes downright aggravating.

The Front Room is a tonally inconsistent film that struggles between supernatural horror and a dysfunctional, dark family comedy.

Despite the strong central performance, the film struggles with pacing and a lack of coherent tone. The script seems undecided on whether to explore supernatural horror or delve into family dysfunction. At times, it hints at something eerie beneath the surface. On the other hand, these moments are often undercut by scenes of awkward humor or family disputes. This indecision ultimately prevents the movie from developing a solid identity.

Nevertheless, The Front Room excels in creating a communal viewing experience. Reacting to the film’s absurd and often disturbing moments with a crowd is joyous. However, its lack of genuine scares and heavy reliance on discomfort make solo viewing less appealing. This makes it a film that’s not ideal for watching at home.

Overall, The Front Room is an uneven film with moments of brilliance, thanks mainly to Kathryn Hunter’s unhinged performance. Yet, it never quite decides what it wants to be. This film isn’t it if you’re looking for something to scare you. Suppose you’re looking for something more strange than frightening. If that’s the case, The Front Room might just hold your interest. Either way, it’s more of a group watch than a solo experience.

Rating: 2.5/5 atoms