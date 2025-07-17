Mortal Kombat II Trailer Shows Off Kombatants Including Johnny Cage, Shao Kahn, and Kitana

The Mortal Kombat II trailer is now here, and it features a lot of returning and new fighters who will appear in the film. We also get a look at the story that focuses on Karl Urban as Johnny Cage, a ’90s washed-up actor who gets called into fighting in the Mortal Kombat tournament. Of course, Hiroyuki Sanada returns as the fan-favorite character, Scorpion, and he’s seen dishing out a fatality on a familiar foe for fans.

Check out the trailer below:

We’ve compiled a list of Kombatants seen in the trailer, including Scorpion, Kitana, Johnny Cage, Raiden, Liu Kang, Sonya Blade, Jax, and many more.

The film stars Karl Urban as Johnny Cage, Adeline Rudolph as Kitana, Sophia Xu as Young Kitana, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jackson “Jax” Briggs, Tati Gabrielle as Jade, Lewis Tan as Cole Young, Damon Herriman as Quan Chi, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han / Noob Saibot, Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi / Scorpion, Martyn Ford as Shao Kahn, Desmond Chiam as King Jerrod, Ana Thu Nguyen as Queen Sindel, Max Huang as Revenant Kung Lao and CJ Bloomfield as Baraka.

Mortal Kombat 2 is headed to theaters on October 24, 2025.