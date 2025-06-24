Spyair, Denzel Curry, Yama, Ash Da Hero to Headline Crunchyroll Anime FanFest at SDCC 2025

It’s time for more anime goodies with Anime Expo and San Diego Comic-Con on the horizon next month. Anime Expo will be host to many anime panels including Dan Da Dan, Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and many more. You can currently watch these shows on Crunchyroll, the best place to watch anime.

Today, it has been announced that Crunchyroll Anime FanFest is headed to San Diego Comic-Con this year on July 25 and 26 at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park.

Crunchyroll is changing it up this year by hosting a musical festival, compared to a concert series last year that included LiSA and The One Piece 25th Anniversary Symphony Voyage. Artists for the two-day music festival include Spyair (Bleach 25th ending song, “Last Moment”), Denzel Curry (Arcane’s Dynasties & Dystopia), Yama (Spy x Family), Iniko, Ash da Hero (Blue Lock Opening 2’s “Judgement”), Pink Pablo, Magnolia Park, Ali, Slushii, and more.

The lineup has all kinds of music including Pop, EDM, Hip-Hop, Rap, Urban, R&B, Latin and more. This is one of the most eclectic lineups by far for Crunchyroll at SDCC.

The event will be free for everyone, and you don’t need an SDCC badge. So get there early before it reaches full capacity! Doors open at 1 p.m. each day.

Here’s the list of artists and the day they are performing:

Friday, July 25, will be focused on Japan’s music scene with global, anime-inspired sounds.

SPYAIR — Japanese rock band behind Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle theme.

yama — J-Pop singer behind SPY×FAMILY ending theme.

ASH DA HERO—Punk rock band behind “Judgement” for BLUE LOCK.

Slushii—Anime-inspired DJ, producer, and multi-instrumentalist.

Magnolia Park—Gothic anime-inspired alternative rock band

Hyper Potions—Electronic artist known for anime-esque soundscapes.

VGR—EDM producer known for video game and anime music remixes.

James Landino—Composer and DJ behind Tower of God original soundtrack.

On Saturday, July 26, the event will focus on anime’s impact on hip-hop, R&B and more.

Denzel Curry—Miami rapper blending underground hip-hop with anime.

INIKO—Shounen anime-inspired genre-defying songwriter and producer.

Pink Pablo—Puerto Rican singer and producer.

ALI—Boundary-pushing group behind “Lost in Paradise” for JUJUTSU KAISEN.

Yaeji [DJ Set]—NYC-via-Seoul artist, producer, vocalist, DJ and lifelong anime fan.

☆Taku Takahashi x Alenoise—DJ and producer of the Black Clover theme.

NOODLES—Los Angeles-based DJ.

In addition to the music, there will be exclusive artist and anime merch pop-ups, snag giveaways, and the Activations Crosswalk. The latter features immersive experiences for Gachiakuta, Kaiju No. 8, Rising of the Shield Hero and more.