The 51st Annual Saturn Awards Winners Include The Last of Us, John Wick: Chapter 4, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

There are award shows like the Oscars and the Golden Globes that cater to dramas, but for genre movies and series including sci-fi, fantasy and horror, they have a home at the Saturn Awards. This year’s 51st Annual Saturn Awards brought out the big guns including Christopher Nolan, Keanu Reeves, Patrick Stewart, James Cameron, and Kevin Feige with nominated movies and series such as Avatar: The Way of Water, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Star Trek: Picard, and more.

The show is produced by The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror and was held yesterday at the L.A. Marriott Burbank Airport Hotel and aired on ElectricNOW, the premium OTT app and FAST channel from Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment. If you missed out on the show, reruns will be made available throughout the month on the streaming channel.

The winners were announced at the ceremony along with a dedication to Lance Reddick, who starred in the John Wick films. Joel McHale (Community, Stargirl) hosted the event for the second year in a row.

Highlights of the night included Christopher Nolan receiving The Saturn’s Visionary Award from Oppenheimer co-star Emily Blunt, who won Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film. William Shatner presented the Robert Forster Artists Award to Seth MacFarlane and Ming-Na Wen, who won Best TV Actress for The Book of Boba Fett, presented the George Pal Memorial Award to Dave Filoni (Ahsoka). Keanu Reeves received the first Lance Reddick Legacy Award from presenter Titus Welliver (Bosch). The legendary Jodie Foster received The Life Career Award from presenter Issa Lopez, the writer and director of True Detective: Night Country Season 4.

Other presenters and winners included Nicolas Cage, Heather Graham, James Cameron, Norman Reedus, Sir Patrick Stewart, Ernie Hudson, Henry Thomas, Rebecca De Mornay, Todd Stashwick, Paul Wesley, Lee Majors, Lindsay Wagner, Danai Gurira, Xolo Maridueña, Harvey Guillén and more.

Check out the full list of winners for the 51st Annual Saturn Wards:

Special Awards

VISIONARY AWARD – Christopher Nolan ROBERT FORSTER ARTIST’S AWARD – Seth MacFarlane GEORGE PAL MEMORIAL AWARD – Dave Filoni THE DAN CURTIS LEGACY AWARD – The Walking Dead Franchise LANCE REDDICK LEGACY AWARD – Keanu Reeves LIFE CAREER AWARD – Jodie Foster LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD – Star Trek: The Next Generation Cast

FILM

BEST SCIENCE FICTION FILM

Avatar: The Way of Water

BEST FANTASY FILM

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

BEST HORROR FILM

Talk to Me

BEST SUPERHERO FILM

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3

BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE FILM

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

BEST THRILLER FILM

Oppenheimer

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

BEST INDEPENDENT FILM

Pearl

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

Sisu

BEST FILM DIRECTION

James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water)

BEST FILM SCREENWRITING

Avatar: The Way of Water (James Cameron and Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver)

BEST ACTOR IN A FILM

Harrison Ford (Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny)

BEST ACTRESS IN A FILM

Margot Robbie (Barbie)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A FILM

Nicolas Cage (Renfield)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A FILM

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A FILM

Xolo Maridueña (Blue Beetle)

BEST FILM MUSIC

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (John Williams)

BEST FILM MAKE-UP

The Covenant (Donald Mowat)

BEST FILM VISUAL EFFECTS

Avatar: The Way of Water (Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett)

BEST FILM COSTUME DESIGN

Barbie (Jacqueline Durran)

BEST FILM PRODUCTION DESIGN

Barbie (Sarah Greenwood)

BEST FILM EDITING

Oppenheimer (Jennifer Lame)

TELEVISION

BEST SCIENCE FICTION TELEVISION SERIES

Star Trek: Picard

BEST SUPERHERO TELEVISION SERIES

Superman & Lois

BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE/THRILLER TELEVISION SERIES

Outlander

BEST TELEVISION PRESENTATION

Marvel’s Werewolf by Night

BEST ANIMATED SERIES OR SPECIAL

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

BEST NEW GENRE TELEVISION SERIES

Star Wars: Andor

BEST HORROR TELEVISION SERIES

The Last of Us

BEST FANTASY TELEVISION SERIES

Wednesday

BEST ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES

Patrick Stewart (Star Trek: Picard)

BEST ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES

Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES

Jonathan Frakes (Star Trek: Picard)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES

Jeri Ryan (Star Trek: Picard)

BEST FEATURED GUEST STAR IN A TELEVISION SERIES

Paul Wesley (Strange Trek: Strange New Worlds)

BEST YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A TELEVISION SERIES

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

HOME MEDIA

BEST TELEVISION HOME MEDIA RELEASE

Night Gallery, Season 3 (Kino Lorber)

BEST 4K HOME MEDIA RELEASE

John Wick, Chapter 4 – 4K (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

BEST FILM HOME MEDIA COLLECTION:

Superman 1978-1987 4K Collection (Warner Home Video)

Best Classic Film Home Media Release

Invaders from Mars 4K (Ignite)