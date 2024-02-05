The 51st Annual Saturn Awards Winners Include The Last of Us, John Wick: Chapter 4, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

There are award shows like the Oscars and the Golden Globes that cater to dramas, but for genre movies and series including sci-fi, fantasy and horror, they have a home at the Saturn Awards. This year’s 51st Annual Saturn Awards brought out the big guns including Christopher Nolan, Keanu Reeves, Patrick Stewart, James Cameron, and Kevin Feige with nominated movies and series such as Avatar: The Way of Water, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Star Trek: Picard, and more.
The show is produced by The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror and was held yesterday at the L.A. Marriott Burbank Airport Hotel and aired on ElectricNOW, the premium OTT app and FAST channel from Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment. If you missed out on the show, reruns will be made available throughout the month on the streaming channel.
The winners were announced at the ceremony along with a dedication to Lance Reddick, who starred in the John Wick films. Joel McHale (Community, Stargirl) hosted the event for the second year in a row.
Highlights of the night included Christopher Nolan receiving The Saturn’s Visionary Award from Oppenheimer co-star Emily Blunt, who won Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film. William Shatner presented the Robert Forster Artists Award to Seth MacFarlane and Ming-Na Wen, who won Best TV Actress for The Book of Boba Fett, presented the George Pal Memorial Award to Dave Filoni (Ahsoka). Keanu Reeves received the first Lance Reddick Legacy Award from presenter Titus Welliver (Bosch). The legendary Jodie Foster received The Life Career Award from presenter Issa Lopez, the writer and director of True Detective: Night Country Season 4.
Other presenters and winners included Nicolas Cage, Heather Graham, James Cameron, Norman Reedus, Sir Patrick Stewart, Ernie Hudson, Henry Thomas, Rebecca De Mornay, Todd Stashwick, Paul Wesley, Lee Majors, Lindsay Wagner, Danai Gurira, Xolo Maridueña, Harvey Guillén and more.
Check out the full list of winners for the 51st Annual Saturn Wards:
Special Awards
- VISIONARY AWARD – Christopher Nolan
- ROBERT FORSTER ARTIST’S AWARD – Seth MacFarlane
- GEORGE PAL MEMORIAL AWARD – Dave Filoni
- THE DAN CURTIS LEGACY AWARD – The Walking Dead Franchise
- LANCE REDDICK LEGACY AWARD – Keanu Reeves
- LIFE CAREER AWARD – Jodie Foster
- LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD – Star Trek: The Next Generation Cast
FILM
BEST SCIENCE FICTION FILM
Avatar: The Way of Water
BEST FANTASY FILM
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
BEST HORROR FILM
Talk to Me
BEST SUPERHERO FILM
Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3
BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE FILM
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
BEST THRILLER FILM
Oppenheimer
BEST ANIMATED FILM
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
BEST INDEPENDENT FILM
Pearl
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
Sisu
BEST FILM DIRECTION
James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water)
BEST FILM SCREENWRITING
Avatar: The Way of Water (James Cameron and Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver)
BEST ACTOR IN A FILM
Harrison Ford (Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny)
BEST ACTRESS IN A FILM
Margot Robbie (Barbie)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A FILM
Nicolas Cage (Renfield)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A FILM
Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A FILM
Xolo Maridueña (Blue Beetle)
BEST FILM MUSIC
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (John Williams)
BEST FILM MAKE-UP
The Covenant (Donald Mowat)
BEST FILM VISUAL EFFECTS
Avatar: The Way of Water (Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett)
BEST FILM COSTUME DESIGN
Barbie (Jacqueline Durran)
BEST FILM PRODUCTION DESIGN
Barbie (Sarah Greenwood)
BEST FILM EDITING
Oppenheimer (Jennifer Lame)
TELEVISION
BEST SCIENCE FICTION TELEVISION SERIES
Star Trek: Picard
BEST SUPERHERO TELEVISION SERIES
Superman & Lois
BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE/THRILLER TELEVISION SERIES
Outlander
BEST TELEVISION PRESENTATION
Marvel’s Werewolf by Night
BEST ANIMATED SERIES OR SPECIAL
Star Wars: The Bad Batch
BEST NEW GENRE TELEVISION SERIES
Star Wars: Andor
BEST HORROR TELEVISION SERIES
The Last of Us
BEST FANTASY TELEVISION SERIES
Wednesday
BEST ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES
Patrick Stewart (Star Trek: Picard)
BEST ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES
Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES
Jonathan Frakes (Star Trek: Picard)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES
Jeri Ryan (Star Trek: Picard)
BEST FEATURED GUEST STAR IN A TELEVISION SERIES
Paul Wesley (Strange Trek: Strange New Worlds)
BEST YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A TELEVISION SERIES
Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
HOME MEDIA
BEST TELEVISION HOME MEDIA RELEASE
Night Gallery, Season 3 (Kino Lorber)
BEST 4K HOME MEDIA RELEASE
John Wick, Chapter 4 – 4K (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)
BEST FILM HOME MEDIA COLLECTION:
Superman 1978-1987 4K Collection (Warner Home Video)
Best Classic Film Home Media Release
Invaders from Mars 4K (Ignite)