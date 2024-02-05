Brazen Blaze 3v3 VR Melee Shooter Is Now Available in Open Beta for a Limited Time

Today is the beginning of this year’s Steam Next Fest, a celebration of upcoming games throughout the week. These games are made available as demos including the strategy game Reus 2, open-world survival horror Vorax, Crow Country, Duck Detective, Kind Words 2 (lofi city pop), Throw Anything: Radiation Zombies, and more.

For VR enthusiasts, developer MyDearest (Dyschronia: Chromos Alternate) has launched Brazen Blaze, a 3v3 melee shooting multiplayer game, in Open Beta. It’s now available to play on Meta Quest and Steam until February 12th at 12:59 PST.

The Open Beta includes 3v3 Online Match. If you want to practice before getting into the game, there’s the Training Mode for practicing your moves.

The test road map for Brazen Blaze Open Beta was released, detailing the different events.

On February 8th at midnight PST, new and fifth runner Sunshine will be available to choose from.

On February 9th, the “Thrill Challenge” begins at 7 p.m. PST.

The five characters in the game are Riot, Legacy, Skybolt, Velvet and Sunshine. Sunshine is described as a comedic robot.

“Meet Sunshine, the explosive comedian robot trying to save the world through laughter. Just watch out, because when the jokes fall flat, things tend to go boom! This tricky character specializes in explosive area attacks and even uses explosions for some fancy moves. Get ready for a blast with Sunshine!”

Check out the 2D art for each of the characters below:

Riot

Legacy

Skybolt

Velvet

Sunshine

As a reward for playing the Open Beta, you’ll get 1000 Hazen Gems and an OBT Exclusive Item – Player Card: Beta Tester when the game is officially launched. To receive the reward, simply create a MyDearest account and link the account to the game.

Hazen Gems can be collected and used for exclusive skins for Runners and Gauntlets.

Brazen Blaze will launch on the Quest Store and Steam later this year.