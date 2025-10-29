Swiffer Is Ready for Emerald City with Wicked-Inspired Sweep and Mop Combo

Wicked was released last year and was a box office success, grossing over $756 million worldwide at the box office. The film received positive scores with a CinemaScore of A and 88% on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans are eagerly awaiting the final film, Wicked: For Good, which will be released on November 21, 2025.

Swiffer is joining in on the excitement with the magical duo, the Swiffer Sweep + Mop Deluxe Starter Kit, which is inspired by Glinda and Elphaba.

The Sweep + Mop Starter Kit is available in green and pink, with the limited-edition pink available while supplies last at select online retailers and major retailers nationwide, including Walmart and Amazon.

The Sweep + Mop Deluxe is the biggest innovation on the “original” Swiffer in over 25 years. The first Swiffer floor cleaner was known for its collapsible stick, allowing it to be stored in tight places after cleaning. The newly designed Heavy Duty Wet Cloths feature 75% more scrubbing power than previous Wet Cloths.