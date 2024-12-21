Superman Teaser Trailer Gives Us Hope for DC Universe Films

DC and Warner Bros have released the official teaser trailer for Superman, marking a new era for DC Studios and its first film set in the DC Universe. It stars David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. Superman is known as the Boy Scout with the motto of “Truth, Justice, and a Better Tomorrow,” and the new trailer gives us a taste of a more hopeful version as compared to the DCEU.

The teaser trailer gives us a lot of information, but the story is still vague. Aside from Superman, Lois and Lex, we see Mister Terrific, Metamorpho, Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, Jimmy Olsen, and more. We do know that there are threats, and there are people who love Superman and those who are protesting the Man of Steel himself. Also, the tribute to John Williams’ iconic theme is a nice touch.

The DC Universe currently has shows available including Creature Commandos and Peacemaker. After Superman, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will debut in 2026.

About Superman

Synopsis: Superman, DC Studios’ first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

DC Studios heads Peter Safran and Gunn are producing the film, which Gunn directs from his own screenplay, based on characters from DC, Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

The film stars David Corenswet (Twisters, Hollywood) in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult (the X-Men movies, Mad Max: Fury Road) as Lex Luthor. The film also stars Edi Gathegi (For All Mankind), Anthony Carrigan (Barry, Gotham), Nathan Fillion (the Guardians of the Galaxy films, The Suicide Squad), Isabela Merced (Alien Romulus, Transformers: The Last Knight), Skyler Gisondo (Licorice Pizza, Booksmart), Sara Sampaio (At Midnight), María Gabriela de Faría (The Moodys), Wendell Pierce (Selma, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), Alan Tudyk (Andor, Firefly), Pruitt Taylor Vince (Bird Box) and Neva Howell (Greedy People).

Superman is executive produced by Nikolas Korda, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars Winther. Behind the camera, Gunn is joined by frequent collaborators, including director of photography Henry Braham, production designer Beth Mickle, costume designer Judianna Makovsky and composer John Murphy, along with editors Craig Alpert (Deadpool 2, Blue Beetle), Jason Ballantine (the IT films, The Flash) and William Hoy (The Batman).

Superman will be in theaters and IMAX nationwide on July 11, 2025, and internationally beginning 9 July 2025, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.