Supergirl Has Her Sights on Cruella’s Craig Gillespie as Film’s Director

DC Studios is preparing its superhero movies in the DC Universe starting with Superman from director James Gunn. Milly Alcock (HBO’s House of the Dragon) is attached to appear in the film as Kara Zor-El / Supergirl, Superman’s cousin. In addition, she’ll be starring in her own film titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. We have more Supergirl news because today, it’s reported that Craig Gillespie is in talks to helm the Supergirl movie.

Gillespie’s works include Cruella and I, Tonya, both films starring a female lead and receiving positive reviews from critics and audiences.

Here’s what we know of the story.

“We see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl,” said James Gunn at a DC Studios presser last year. “She’s much more hardcore; she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

The Supergirl film will be based on 2022’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book series by writer Tom King and illustrator Bilquis Evily. The film’s script is written by Ana Nogueira. In the comic book miniseries, Kara Zor-El is looking for a purpose in her life when an alien girl seeks her aid in helping take down the villains who destroyed her world. The adventure takes Supergirl, a dog and a child into space.

The paperback miniseries is available on Amazon.

Still no word yet on the film’s release date, but fans will get to see Milly as Kara in Superman when the film flies into theaters on July 11, 2025.

Source: Deadline