Super7 and Toho Reveal $85 Godzilla Minus One Figure

Godzilla Minus One has grossed over $19 million in Japan, topping the box office charts for two weekends in a row. The film currently has a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, with yours truly saying it’s the best Godzilla film since the original film. This week, the film is being released in U.S. theaters, with early screenings today for select IMAX theaters. To join in on the hype, Super7 and Toho International, the Japanese studio’s U.S.-based subsidiary, have announced the Godzilla figure from Godzilla Minus One for the Toho Ultimates! Line.

The 8″ tall and 14″ long figure was approved by Takashi Yamazaki, the director, screenwriter and visual effects supervisor of Godzilla Minus One. The figure is based on the film’s 3D models and features a lot of details for the kaiju with the textures and paint job. Godzilla also has articulation that doesn’t sacrifice the look. The figure includes interchangeable roaring and neutral heads, allowing collectors to capture different moments from the film.

Preorders for the figure begin on December 1 at Super7 for $85.

Courtesy of Super7 and Toho

