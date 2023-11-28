Jonathan Frakes Is Interested in Portraying Xanatos in Disney+’s Live-Action Gargoyles Series

It’s been reported that Gary Dauberman and James Wan’s production company, Atomic Monster, are joining forces to adapt the 1990s Gargoyles animated series into a live-action series on Disney+. Dauberman is attached as the writer, executive producer and showrunner, and it’s currently in early development. The original show featured fan-favorite characters like Goliath, Lexington, Brooklyn, Hudson and Broadway. And then there’s David Xanatos, a wealthy genius and one of the main antagonists of the gargoyles.

Nerd Reactor had the chance to chat with Jonathan Frakes, who voiced David Xanatos in the animated Gargoyles series. During the red carpet for the Hallmark Channel holiday event, we asked him about his involvement in the show and whether he would be interested in reprising his role as the villain.

“With any luck,” Frakes tells Nerd Reactor. “But I mean, this is the third or fourth rumor about a live-action Gargoyles.”

The actor was definitely cautious about the reports.

“I would love to play Xanatos,” Frakes said. “I may be a little old for Xanatos now if it’s a live-action show.”

Gargoyles was created by Greg Weisman and debuted in 1994 and lasted for three seasons, ending in 1997. The Disney animated series followed powerful gargoyles from medieval Scotland that were transformed into stone due to a spell. A thousand years later, they were moved to modern-day New York, breaking the spell and taking on the roles as the city’s night-time protectors.

There were attempts to adapt the animated series into a live-action project, but those fell through the cracks. In October 2023, it was reported by THR that Gary Dauberman and James Wan’s Atomic Monster label are working on a live-action reboot. Dauberman’s writing credits include The Nun, Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation and Annabelle Comes Home. Annabelle Comes Home marked the writer’s directorial debut. Dauberman and Wan have worked together in adapting Swamp Thing as a live-action series, which received positive reviews from critics, for the defunct DC Universe streaming platform.