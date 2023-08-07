Street Fighter 6 Is Teaming Up with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

It’s a good month for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans with the recent theatrical release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem from producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver. Today during Evolution Championship Series (Evo) 2023, Capcom revealed that it’s collaborating with the Heroes in a Half Shell with costumes, accessories, emotes, and more. The new trailer released teases what’s in store as players can dress up their avatar as either Michelangelo, Donatello, Raphael or Leonardo.

The Street Fighter 6 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles partnership begins on August 8, 2023, and will include the 4 Turtle costumes and gear & emotes for their avatars. In addition, players can send TMNT stamps to the chat, and customize their in-game mobile wallpaper and camera frames with Turtle-inspired designs.

A.K.I. Reveal

That’s not the only thing that Capcom teased during Evo 2023. The trailer for A.K.I. has been released, showing off the next fighter to be added to the Street Fighter 6 roster. If you thought Juri was sadistic and terrifying, A.K.I. is going to give her a run for her money. An example of the cinematic in-game footage from World Tour was shown as the avatar encounters the new fighter. A.K.I. will be released in Fall 2023.

About Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Synopsis: After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

The film is directed by Jeff Rowe with co-director Kyler Spears. The screenplay is by Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg & Jeff Rowe and Dan Hernandez & Benji Samit from the story by Brendan O’Brien and Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg & Jeff Rowe, based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles characters created by Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman.

It’s produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver and executive produced by Ramsay McBean and Josh Fagen.

The voice cast includes Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Hannibal Buress, Rose Byrne, Nicolas Cantu, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, Natasia Demetriou, Ayo Edebiri, Giancarlo Esposito, Post Malone, Brady Noon, Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, and Maya Rudolph.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem was released in theaters on August 2, 2023.