Fantastic Four Cast Announcement: Will the Marvel Film Be Set in the 1960s?

There were casting reports and rumors for the upcoming Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four film with Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (or maybe Sue Richards), Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm. Today, Marvel has officially announced the main cast, confirming previous reports. In addition, the company has revealed the release date for the film, and it’s hitting theaters on July 25, 2025.

The Happy Valentine’s Day image was accompanied with the announcement, showing off a piece of artwork with the four superheroes. It’s a comic-book-inspired piece with Reed Richards and Sue holding each other’s hands. Johnny is sitting, and Ben is reading a magazine.

Happy Valentine’s Day from Marvel’s First Family! Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn are The Fantastic Four.



Marvel Studios' #TheFantasticFour, in theaters July 25, 2025. pic.twitter.com/unLVxPsjSW — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 14, 2024

The image gives off a very ’60s vibe with the magazine that Ben is reading and the photo of Ben in human form as an astronaut. If you look closely at the cover he’s reading, it is similar to the Life Magazine cover with Lyndon B. Johnson on the front cover.

Vintage December 13, 1963 LIFE Magazine Lyndon B. Johnson (LBJ) Cover https://t.co/sOC9lAZwDG pic.twitter.com/9jjibZkFwT — York Run (@run_york) August 10, 2019

This may be hinting that the Fantastic Four film will be set in the 1960s. If that’s the case, could time travel be involved? Perhaps will see a family out of time and adjusting to modern life.

July 2025 is going to be a huge month for comic book fans since Superman: Legacy will be released on July 11, 2024. The film will be directed by James Gunn with David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan starring as Superman and Lois Lane, respectively.

Fantastic Four has Matt Shakman attached as director, who has helmed WandaVision on Disney+.