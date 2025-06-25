Quarantine Zone: The Last Check Puts You in Command of a Zombie Defense Base

Quarantine Zone: The Last Check is a simulator game developed by Brigada Games that is set during a zombie apocalypse. You oversee the last blockade, and survivors line up at your gates. It’s up to you to decide their fates. Will you deem them safe for your blockade, questionably place them into quarantine or are you convinced that they are truly infected and send them off for liquidation?

We had the chance to check out the demo of the game, and here’s our thoughts on it.

Trust No One in Quarantine Zone: The Last Check

Every day, there’s a line of survivors eagerly waiting to either join or destroy your safe haven. They will meet you with the same poor excuses and lies, “I’m fine, I swear,” or “I was bitten by a dog, not a zombie.” Trust no one! The game gives you tools that will help you inspect everyone for infections. This includes a scanner to look for bruises, bites, or scratches, a flashlight/UV light, a stethoscope to listen to breath sounds, a thermometer to check for pulse and temperature levels, but most importantly… a pistol.

There is a checklist in-game to help you determine possible infections that these liars may be harboring. Symptoms marked with green check marks aren’t of much concern. However, those with a caution symbol could turn sweet little Susie into a flesh-eating zombie within a day or two. The biohazard symptoms, well… those should be treated like Old Yeller. Send them off to liquidation or do it yourself with that sweet side piece you’ve got. The choice is yours

Maintaining Your Base

On top of making sure that anyone trying to enter your blockade is healthy or infected, you also must keep up with maintaining your base. Each survivor correctly placed or disposed of will earn you some cash or cost you if chosen incorrectly. Spend it upgrading your base’s bed availability, food, and generators to keep all the buildings running smoothly and healthy survivors alive. You’ll have to restock your storage and bring supplies as needed to each destination daily for operations to run without incidents.

As if this game didn’t already have enough to do, occasionally there will be zombie attacks on your base or healthy survivors will need to be evacuated. During these times, you’ll have to use all your forces to keep the zombies at bay. The wall of your base, as well as any evac transports, will have a green health bar that deteriorates with damage done by the zombies. Keep everyone safe and blast them all to smithereens!

Demo Final Reaction

There are so many different aspects of the game to keep things interesting. This ranges from checking survivors for infection and managing your base to the occasional zombie horde attacks. This game even has a trophy system. While checking incoming potentially infected people’s personal bags, there may be golden items you can keep. These are then placed on the wall of your tent.

The music and ambient noises are immersive. Each playthrough had different people trying to get into my camp, which created a nice variety. I’m excited to see where it goes from here and really enjoyed playing the demo. The Quarantine Zone demo (which allows 7 in-game days’ worth of play) is now available for PC on Steam, with the full release scheduled for September 2025.